ICC releases pitch ratings for India-England series, 2-day Test track rated 'average'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the ratings for the pitches used in the recently-concluded India-England Test series. The track for the pink-ball Test held in Ahmedabad has received an 'average' rating by the ICC, escaping sanctions, after the game got over inside two days.

The pitch in the first Test in Chennai, which England won in a canter, has been rated 'very good,' while the Ahmedabad wicket for the fourth Test has been labelled as 'good.' The spin-favouring Chennai track in the second Test was also accorded an 'average' rating by the ICC.

Almost every pitch used in the 4-Test series was subject to intense debate. Some English experts called the one in the second Test as a 'lottery' and 'disgrace.' In reply, Indian pundits asked for retrospection from the critics, pointing to green tops usually found in England.

What would have happened if the ICC had rated the pitches 'poor'?

The ICC receives a rating on the performance of the pitch and the outfield after every international cricket match. These are marked by the ICC Match Referee present on duty after the game reaches its conclusion. The six possible ratings are: Very Good, Good, Average, Below Average, Poor and Unfit.

According to ICC laws, if a pitch is deemed to be substandard, the host venue becomes liable to sanctions.

"...if a pitch or outfield is marked as substandard, the relevant Home Board and the venue are required to explain why the pitch and/or outfield performed below the required standard. A pitch or outfield is deemed to be substandard if it receives a rating of poor or unfit. Sanctions may be applied by the ICC to a venue that presents a substandard pitch or outfield for international cricket," said an ICC note on Sunday.

If the Ahmedabad pitch in the third Test had been rated 'poor,' it would have meant three demerit points. The accumulation of five such points across a 5-year period would have resulted in a 12-month ban on hosting any international cricket games at the venue.

The 'unfit' rating is accorded in the most severe circumstances, and in this case, the match can be considered as won by the visiting team.

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?🤔However congratulations to 🇮🇳 @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant 💯 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021