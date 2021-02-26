 David Lloyd says Test cricket reduced to a "lottery" in Ahmedabad

Venerable English commentator David Lloyd has slammed the Ahmedabad pitch for the third India-England Test which finished within 2 days. David Lloyd remarked the Ahmedabad Test has reduced the longest format to a "lottery" which will have "huge ramifications" for world cricket.

India won the third Test by 10 wickets on Thursday, in what was the shortest concluded Test match since the second World War. Only a little over 140 overs were bowled in the game, as the spinners showed outright domination to collect more than 90% of the wickets that fell.

Writing for the Daily Mail, David Lloyd demanded answers from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the competitiveness of the wicket.

"I'm really not bothered who wins when it's a lottery-like this. It's just not a contest. Yes, techniques have been poor but if this pitch is acceptable to the ICC and there's more of this there will be huge ramifications for world Test cricket. Boards make the bulk of their revenue from the length of play, certainly in England. Short Tests are a financial disaster," said the veteran commentator.

"I gave this pitch the benefit of the doubt on the first day but, I'm sorry, it was just as bad as the last one. And the big question has to be asked again of the ICC. Is this how you want the game to go? Tests finishing well under time, this one not even lasting two days? We need answers from Dubai but I'm not expecting to get a single one," continued David Lloyd.

If we are going to see these pitches ... I have an answer to how it could work ... Give the Teams 3 innings !!! 😜😜 #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021

Besides David Lloyd, many pundits have frowned upon the nature of the Indian pitches in this series. From the home side, former and current cricketers have hit back, pointing to comparable green tops in the UK.

Dom Bess was 'unselectable' for the 3rd Test: David Lloyd

Dom Bess did not make the cut for the Ahmedabad test

Another talking point from the 3rd Test was England's strategy to go with just one specialist spinner on the brownish track. The other available spinner, Dom Bess took 4 wickets in the first Test but was replaced by Moeen Ali in the 2nd.

After Ali's return to England, many had expected Bess to return here but David Lloyd said he was 'unselectable' because of his inconsistent bowling in Chennai.

"Plenty are saying England got it wrong in not picking the second spinner but my mind goes back to that time Ashley Giles said Steven Finn was 'unselectable'. Once Moeen Ali had gone home they only had one they could trust in Jack Leach. Sadly, I think they believe Dom Bess is 'unselectable' right now. It looked like he had the yips in the first Test," said David Lloyd.

England and India will lock horns for a final time in this Test series on March 4.