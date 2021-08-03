IND v ENG 2021: "India shouldn't complain about grass on the pitch"- James Anderson

Veteran England pacer James Anderson feels India will have no reason to complain if there is grass left on the Trent Bridge pitch for the first Test. England had to play in a typical dust-bowl when they toured India earlier this year and they would certainly like to return the favor by using home advantage.

James Anderson stated that it was completely okay for teams to make their home advantage count. He also understands that it is a two-way sword as the Indian team has a brilliant pace attack to take advantage of the seaming conditions as well.

“I don’t think India can have any complaints if we do leave a bit of grass on because of what we came up against on our tour of India last time. India used home advantage to their benefit. A lot of teams around the world do it. If there’s grass left on it, India have got a strong seam attack as well," Anderson was quoted as saying by TNN.

A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge.



Would never see Sourav Ganguly reverse-sweeping me like Rishabh Pant: James Anderson

James Anderson also spoke about the difference between the new generation of Indian players and those that he played against early on in his career. He certainly believes the IPL has instilled fearlessness into modern cricketers. Anderson recalled the reverse sweep that Rishabh Pant had played off his bowling earlier this year when England toured India.

“I think, with the IPL generation of players, you can definitely see a difference and a more fearless approach, not scared of playing any shot in any format. Rishabh Pant, as an example, reverse-sweeping me in the last tour of India. You would never see Sourav Ganguly do that.”

The first Test between India and England will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4th. Anderson will once again be the main threat in these conditions that are bound to aid seam and swing.

