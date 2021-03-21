"Ishan Kishan was brilliant, but I was particularly pleased with Suryakumar Yadav" - Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli has lauded the performances of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in their first international assignment. Kohli was particularly effusive in his praise for Suryakumar Yadav, whose belligerent batting has provided a new 'dimension' to India's lineup.

Both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav played two innings apiece in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against India.

In his debut game, Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant 56 off 32 to help India win the second T20I. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, produced a 'Man of the Match' performance in the fourth T20I and also played a dazzling cameo in the fifth.

Speaking in the presentation ceremony after Team India's emphatic series win, Virat Kohli also lauded Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Hardik Pandya for their performances in the series.

"It has (Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan’s performances filled him with joy). Also how Shreyas batted in the last game and the responsibility he showed in the first game. I think the guys are really grabbing on to their opportunities and molding themselves into the roles we assign to them. Ishan was brilliant, but I was particularly pleased with Surya. The way he came out and played with so much clarity opens up the dimensions of possibilities for the rest of the batting order. And then Hardik with the ball kept coming back into the game," said Virat Kohli.

With Virat Kohli showing interest in continuing to bat at the top of the order for India, Surykumar Yadav has all but fixed his place as the No.3 for the next series and possibly the T20 World Cup as well.

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, has emerged as a frontrunner for a role in the top four.

"It has been a series of absolute plusses for us" - Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Virat Kohli

Reviewing the series win, Virat Kohli said that there weren't any major negatives. He instead labelled the series as one of 'absolute plusses' and termed the performances of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Rishabh Pant as some of the key positive takeaways.

"Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), coming back and bowling like the way he does. We still have Jassi to come back. Nattu (T Natarjan) came in today and bowled two crucial overs in the end. It’s all positive signs; I don't have much in terms of negatives. Rishabh Pant, the maturity he has shown to bat in difficult situations and get to 30-35, he has really capitalized on his opportunities. It's been a series of absolute plusses for us and beating a strong side 3-2 was very well deserving for us," said Virat Kohli.

The Indian captain also didn't leave out Shardul Thakur, who emerged as one of the star performers for the side.

Advertisement

Thakur was particularly outstanding with the ball, bringing his cunning variations to good use throughout the five games. He topped the wickets chart with eight dismissals, doing so at an average of 21.

"The confidence level of Shardul after that series in Australia is sky high. He's someone you can see in the eyes and know he's looking for an opportunity. In the middle out there, even with the bat, when the team's in trouble, he's one guy who believes he can bail the team out. Proper, proper cricketer, he's giving us handy runs with the bat, very composed with the ball, and as I said, great signs for India," concluded Virat Kohli.

Team India now head to Pune for a three-match ODI series against England.