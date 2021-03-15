"Ishan Kishan is a game-changer"- Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on Ishan Kishan's performance in the second T20I against England. The former Pakistan captain branded Kishan a 'game-changer', given his ability to clear the boundary rope.

Making an international debut can be a daunting occasion for any youngster. However, Ishan Kishan didn't show any signs of nerves and played with freedom, amassing 56 off 32 balls to help India earn a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the second T20I.

Ramiz Raja lauded Kishan's power-hitting and said the 22-year old's knock was better than skipper Virat Kohli's innings of 73*.

"Virat Kohli looked in fine form, but with the bat, my hero was debutant Ishan Kishan. He has plenty of potential and talent and played with freedom. And I think he has come into a brilliant environment where he has a captain who applauds all his shots from the non-striker's end. He does a lot of power-hitting. He doesn't have much height, but he times the ball sweetly. He believes his sixes, not fours. He is a game-changer." Raja said on YouTube channel.

On the back of his debut performance, Ishan Kishan has undoubtedly made a strong claim to book his place in the T20 World Cup squad. The mega event is set to take place in India later this year.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's inclusions were good to see: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja also appreciated the Indian team management's move to get Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav into the national setup following their impressive performances in the IPL.

"A license has been given, which states: 'We are changing the course of our direction in terms of batting. You go and hit fours and sixes. No problem if you get out in the process. You are a certainty.' His (Ishan Kishan) and Suryakumar Yadav's inclusions were good to see. Till the time, you don't give such prolific performers of the IPL the chance, won't identify outstanding talent, the progress won't be as effective." Raja added.

India have now leveled the five-match T20I series 1-1. The third T20I is set to take place on March 16 (Tuesday) in Ahmedabad.