"Joe Root is a better bowler than Dom Bess at the moment"- David Lloyd

David Lloyd has questioned the England team management over picking Dom Bess for the fourth Test against India. The former cricketer opined that skipper Joe Root is a better bowler than the off-spinner at the moment.

Dom Bess went wicketless on Day 2 of the fourth Test, conceding runs at an economy rate of 3.73 - the highest amongst the English bowlers. Part-time bowler Joe Root, on the other hand, gave away 46 runs in his 14 overs. The England captain also picked up a five-for in the pink-ball Test.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, David Lloyd said Dom Bess looked extremely nervous with the ball in hand.

"I feel for Dom Bess. He’s got the yips and I can tell you from personal experience that it’s not nice. You’re in a state of confusion and forget how to let the ball go. The only good thing is that it goes as quickly as it comes, but England should not have picked Bess. What made them think he had solved his problem of bowling full tosses? Joe Root is a better bowler than Bess at the moment," Lloyd wrote.

Balls bowled in this series:



Axar Patel - 622

Dom Bess - 229



Full tosses in this series:



Axar Patel - 1

Dom Bess - 20#INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 5, 2021

Dom Bess played the first Test in Chennai against India, with the off-spinner returning with figures of 5-126 for the match. However, he couldn't stop the flow of runs and was dropped for the next Tests.

"Dom Bess is still learning how to bowl" - Jeetan Patel

Dom Bess

England's spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel acknowledged that Dom Bess didn't have the best of outings on Day 2 of the fourth Test. Speaking after the day's play, Patel explained that the 23-year-old is still on a learning curve.

"There's still room for him to improve, like everyone in this group, he's very young and he's still learning how to bowl with a red ball at Test level, which is very difficult. He will be better with these experiences going forward," Patel said in a virtual press conference.

England will be looking to wrap up the Indian innings as soon as possible on Day 3. The hosts currently lead by 89 runs.

India lead by 89 runs after a gripping day of Test cricket 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳



Scorecard: https://t.co/niOhgAHRCy#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UfqWmG53GK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 5, 2021