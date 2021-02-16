Joe Root refuses to blame England's rotation policy for their heavy defeat in 2nd Test

England were given a hammering in the second Chennai Test by India, but skipper Joe Root refused to blame his team selection or the rotational policy for the crushing loss. Dom Bess, Jos Buttler and James Anderson were rotated and missed out on the second Test, despite playing well in the first match of the series.

Joe Root pointed out that staying and living in a bio-bubble is a difficult task, and as a result, the management would stick with the team's rotation policy.

"It is difficult; it is challenging, so is everything in these times with Covid and bubble life. The amount of cricket that we have got and trying to factor all of that together it is tough, but that's where we're at, and that's where we find ourselves, and we have to make sure that we get the best out of our players. We have got growing talent and a good number of options," said Joe Root.

The England skipper defended the team selection and said it is easy to blame team changes after a defeat.

"No (on having regrets about making changes), we made that decision looking at a number of things. When you lose, selection is one of the easy things to blame. Looking at the side we did select, the players that were out there they certainly had the talent to produce a very fine performance," Joe Root said in a press conference.

Following the defeat, England will need to win both of their next two games to confirm their place in the ICC World Test Championship final. Meanwhile, a 2-1 or 3-1 series win will be enough for India to book their place in the final.

Joe Root addresses decision to rotate Dom Bess

Dom Bess is back in the squad for the third Test.

Joe Root also spoke about England bowler Dom Bess, who picked up five wickets in the first Test against India but was rested for the second game in Chennai.

"Dom would benefit from taking a bit of time out and working on a few things, and he will come back as a better player once the opportunity arrives." said Root.

After their 317 run defeat in the second Test, the visitors named a 17-member squad for the third Test and Dom Bess is back in the scheme of things. His replacement for the second match, Moeen Ali, will return to England.

Mark Wood and Jonny Bairstow are set to be available for the first time in this Test series. The third Test is a day-night encounter which will be played with the pink-ball at Ahmedabad from the 24th of February.