"Jonny Bairstow is gone from this Test team" - Michael Vaughan after England's series loss to India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Jonny Bairstow's days are numbered in England's Test side.

Vaughan said on Sunday he doesn't see the wicketkeeper-batsman featuring in England's Test summer and the Ashes against Australia in December.

Jonny Bairstow has found himself in the crosshairs of critics after England's 3-1 series defeat against India. Bairstow recorded three ducks in four innings and could only muster 28 runs in total.

In an interaction with 'Express', Vaughan also remarked that the performances of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Anderson and Jack Leach are the only positives to take away from this series for England.

"Jonny Bairstow is gone from this Test team. I can't see him batting at three in England this summer or in Australia this winter. I don't think there are really many positives to take from this tour. The only ones are that Joe Root, James Anderson and Ben Stokes remain up there among the best players in the world. Jack Leach has enhanced his reputation a bit as well," said Michael Vaughan.

Interestingly, Jonny Bairstow was touted as an improved player of spin before the start of the series. Many experts, including Michael Vaughan, had slammed the selectors for dropping him for the first two Tests.

"These four games should have been the priority for England" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan also reiterated his stance against England's rotation policy. He said the four Tests against India should have been prioritized over the white-ball encounters.

"These four games should have been the pinnacle and the priority for England in this part of the year, not the white-ball game. There have been tight moments in all three of the Tests that India have won, but India have managed to take back control of the match very quickly in all three - often in the space of an hour," signed off Michael Vaughan.

India and England will now clash in a five-match T20I series, starting from March 12.

India have been far too good ... the last 3 Tests they have absolutely hammered England ... If they can win in England they are without doubt the best Test team of this era ... but that will take some doing against the swinging ball ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 6, 2021