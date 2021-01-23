“The world is officially mad” - Michael Vaughan blasts England selectors for resting Jonny Bairstow for first two Tests against India

Michael Vaughan has hit out at the England selectors for their decision to rest experienced batsman Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests against India.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan proclaimed that “the world is officially mad”, referring to England’s decision to leave out Jonny Bairstow for the first half of the Test series in India. The former skipper also wrote in this regard:

"The only player in England's Top 3 that's playing the sub continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home.”

The only player in England’s Top 3 that’s playing the sub continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home #India !!! The world is officially mad ... #SLvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 23, 2021

England are currently playing a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. Jonny Bairstow, who is part of the visiting squad, scored 47 and 35* in the team’s seven-wicket victory in the first Test.

Jonny Bairstow was unbeaten on 24 off 65 deliveries on Day 2 of the second Test in Galle on Saturday. England ended the day at 98 for 2, with skipper Joe Root unbeaten on 67, in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings score of 381. Veteran England pacer James Anderson shone with figures of 6 for 40, thus becoming the oldest fast bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a Test in Asia.

Jonny Bairstow’s Test record in Asia

Jonny Bairstow’s Test numbers in Asia are slightly better than his overall figures. In the 14 Tests he has played in the subcontinent, he has scored 852 runs at an average of 38.72, with one hundred to his name.

The 31-year-old has played six Tests in India, scoring 361 runs at a healthy average of 40.11.

In his overall Test career, Jonny Bairstow has amassed 4136 runs, including with six centuries, at an average of 35.35. The ongoing match against Sri Lanka is his 72nd Test.

Besides Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood have also been left out of the first two Tests in India.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 93-run stand has taken England to 98/2 at stumps on day two 🌟#SLvENG ➡️ https://t.co/3ZC7G8CMYp pic.twitter.com/AgogCwn4Mv — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2021

After the four-match Test series, which begins on February 5 in Chennai, England will also play five T20Is and three ODIs during their tour of India.

England's squad for the first two Tests: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes