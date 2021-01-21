Create
England announce squad for first 2 Tests against India

The India vs England Test series begins on February 5
Wasiq Agha
ANALYST
Modified 21 Jan 2021, 20:25 IST
England on Thursday announced a 16-member squad for the first two Tests against India next month. Along with the squad, six reserves will also be part of the travelling party.

England and India face each other in a four-match Test series starting from February 5. The first two Tests will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Jofra Archer, Rory Burns and Ben Stokes return to the England squad for the first two Tests against India. While Rory Burns missed the Sri Lanka tour due to the birth of his first child, Archer and Stokes were rested.

Keeping in line with the selection policy to give multi-format players a rest, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood will not play a part in the first two Tests against India. The England trio will head home after the Sri Lanka tour comes to an end. 

Ollie Pope will travel to India and will be included in the squad if passed fit. The 23-year-old is currently with the team in Sri Lanka as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder he suffered last summer.

Moeen Ali makes the squad too despite not playing the Tests against Sri Lanka, as he recovers from COVID-19.

England Men’s Test Squad

Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Reserves

James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi

Published 21 Jan 2021, 20:25 IST
