SA vs ENG 2020: Jonny Bairstow pleased to play starring role for England after IPL disappointment

Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 86 helped England pull off a remarkable comeback win in their first T20I against South Africa. The hosts were on top for large parts of the game, but Beuran Hendricks' 17th over went for a whopping 28 runs, giving England a route back into the contest. The 2019 World Cup winners made the most of their opening to seal the win by four wickets with four balls to spare, and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

England were 34 for 3 at one stage after losing early wickets to Lungi Ngidi and the debutant George Linde. But Jonny Bairstow, along with Ben Stokes, helped them get back into the game on a slow pitch. The South Africans found a way to dismiss Stokes, and then Eoin Morgan, but Bairstow was not going to be denied, as his career-best score of 85 not out carried England to victory. The wicket-keeper batsman was unsurprisingly voted as the man of the match.

Jonny Bairstow silences critics after IPL dropping

Jonny Bairstow was dropped in the 2020 IPL by the Sunrisers Hyderabad mid-way through the campaign. He said, during the presentation ceremony, that while it was disappointing not to play in the business end of the competition, he was pleased to help England get over the line against South Africa.

"It's always pleasing to start the series with some runs. To get over the line and go 1-0 up means we're all happy in the camp."

"You learn to craft innings in different ways. That has stood me in good stead. We're flexible over the order and fortunate enough that people can come in and play different innings. I was happy with how played in the IPL, though disappointed not to finish the competition in the team," said Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow and England will now be aiming to wrap up the T20I series against South Africa in the second game on Sunday.