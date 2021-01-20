"They have left me with eggs on my face" - Michael Vaughan on India's series victory in Australia

Michael Vaughan has explained that he was left embarrassed, following Team India's historic comeback in Australia.

After the visitors' humbling defeat in the first Test in Adelaide, the former England captain was one of the first critics to predict a 4-0 series loss for India. Quite naturally, he was heavily trolled when Ajinkya Rahane and his team left Australia with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series 2-1.

Writing for The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan said he is happy to be proved wrong when cricket is as good as it was in this tour.

"I predicted Australia would win the series 4-0 after Adelaide, and with good reason. India looked shot after that match and with all the selection issues they had, even India's most one-eyed fans would not have predicted a comeback. Well, they have left me with eggs on my face. But honestly? I don't care. When you have cricket that good, and remarkable performances from rookie players such as Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, I have no problem in being proved wrong," said Vaughan.

Team India arguably saw the lowest point in their Test history when they were skittled out for just 36 in the second innings of the first Test. Virat Kohli departed soon, followed by an injured Mohammed Shami.

Ensuing it was a glut of injuries, some off-field controversies, and even on-field abuses. But against all odds, a young and inexperienced Indian side trounced a near full-strength Australia 2-1 in the four-match series. In the process, the visitors also breached the cricketing country's bastion of pace and bounce, the Gabba.

India's victory in Australia a worrying sign for England: Michael Vaughan

Team India celebrate after historic win at the Gabba

Michael Vaughan also commented on England's impending tour of India and the Ashes in Australia at the end of the year. According to him, India's victory Down Under will increase Joe Root's hopes for his team as well. However, it makes Team India even more redoubtable opponents at home.

"That should all give England encouragement as they seek a first series win in Australia since 2011. Less promisingly, the events of the last few weeks underline just how difficult it will be for them in India next month," said Michael Vaughan.

An upbeat Indian side will look to fortify their outstanding home record when the four-match Test series against England begin on February 5th.