"Pretty happy with how I'm hitting the ball" - Jonny Bairstow ahead of 2nd ODI

A spectacular 66-ball 94 from Jonny Bairstow in the first ODI was not enough to help the visitors chase down a steep target set by India in Pune. After a massive opening partnership of 135, the Englishmen suffered a middle-order collapse and were eventually bundled out for 251 - registering a 66-run defeat at the hands of Team India.

Speaking to the host broadcaster about his recent form ahead of the 2nd ODI, Jonny Bairstow said:

"Pretty happy with how I'm hitting the ball at the moment. Our partnership at the top of the order has been pretty good for a few years now, and may that continue."

This is Carnage. It's like an international side thrashing a club team. Have to give it to #Bairstow and #Roy #INDvsENG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 23, 2021

Addressing England's middle-order collapse in the 1st ODI, Bairstow revealed that had the team been able to capitalise on their good start, it would have give them an easy win. However, a middle-order failure changed things for the visitors.

"The way we've been playing our cricket over the last 4 years - it has been in such a manner that we would have gone and knocked them [India] off, had we carried on playing the way we started," said Jonny Bairstow.

Also read: Jonny Bairstow explains his 'white' jersey in 1st ODI

Nothing changes, we've got a strong squad: Jonny Bairstow on Eoin Morgan missing out

During the Indian innings of the 1st ODI, Eoin Morgan split the webbing between his fingers while attempting to stop a fierce drive from Hardik Pandya. The England captain immediately left the field and was administered four stitches.

In his absence, stand-in captain Jos Buttler will lead the England squad in the final two ODIs of the series. Speaking about how Morgan's absence might affect the English team, Bairstow said:

Advertisement

"Nothing really changes, we've got a very strong squad. We have a lot of combinations to get into the playing XI. I'm sure the guys who are coming in [as replacement] will do a fantastic job. To be playing in India against a very strong Indian side - there's no better place to be in"

Early updates from the 2nd India vs England ODI

England's stand-in skipper Jos Buttler won the toss, putting India in to bat first in the 2nd ODI in Pune. Team India have made just one change to their team - Rishabh Pant has replaced the injured Shreyas Iyer.

England, on the other hand, have confirmed that Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut. Dawid Malan comes in for the injured Sam Billings while Reece Topley replaces Mark Wood.

Jonny Bairstow is the only batsman in the history of men's ODI cricket to average over 50 opening the batting with a strike-rate of more than 100 (min. 1000 runs).#INDv pic.twitter.com/X4q8ThkVII — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 23, 2021