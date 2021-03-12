Mohammad Azharuddin expects a cracker of a T20I series between India and England

Mohammad Azharuddin feels the upcoming 5-match T20I series between India and England will be a cracker of a series.

Expressing his views on Twitter, Azharuddin mentioned that England could be an exciting opponent. The former Indian captain also sent a message to the debutants ahead of their maiden international series.

"Expecting a cracker of a T20I series. England can be an exciting opposition but I am sure the gifted bunch of @ishankishan51, @surya_14kumar @chakravarthy and @rahultewatia02 will grab the opportunity that has come their way. Best wishes to Team India," Mohammad Azharuddin wrote.

Mohammad Azharuddin labeled the quartet of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rahul Tewatia 'a gifted bunch' of cricketers. Lastly, he wished luck to India before their first T20I series of 2021.

India are currently in second position on the ICC T20I Rankings. They can inch closer to the number one spot by producing top-quality performances in the series against England. These five T20Is versus Eoin Morgan's men will help India finalize their team combinations for the ICC T20 World Cup.

India have been England's fierce rival in the game's shortest format

Team India won its last T20I series against England

India and England are former T20 World Cup champions. Both teams have always entertained the fans whenever they have locked horns in the T20I format.

With India and England having bagged three wins each while playing in India, there's not much to separate the two teams in the shortest format of the game. Their overall record of 7-7 in 14 T20Is too suggests that the two are evenly matched.

As the upcoming series will have five matches, fans will soon get a clear leader in the head-to-head record. It will be interesting to see which team seizes the T20I trophy in Ahmedabad.