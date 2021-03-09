Ravichandran Ashwin is ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February 2021

Seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February 2021. The 34-year-old was in brilliant form in the Test series against England and was named the Man of the Series for his all-round efforts.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 24 wickets in the month of February at an average of 15.7. With the bat, he notched up his fifth Test century in the second Test in Chennai.

England Test skipper Joe Root and West Indies’ Kyle Mayers were the other two nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February 2021.

Putting out a tweet announcing Ravichandran Ashwin as the winner, ICC wrote:

"24 wickets in February. A match-defining hundred vs England. ICC Men's Player of the Month. Congratulations, @ashwinravi99!"

Ian Bishop, part of the ICC Voting Academy that chooses the winner, said about the off-spinner:

“Ashwin’s consistent wicket-taking, even in helpful conditions, have helped to put his team ahead in a very important series. His century in the second Test was as critical, as it came when England were trying to claw their way back into the match. That knock ensured that India shut the door on the opposition.”

England’s Tammy Beaumont, who notched up 231 runs in three ODIs against New Zealand, was named the ICC’s Women’s Player of the Month for February 2021.

24 wickets in February 📈

A match-defining hundred vs England 💥

ICC Men's Player of the Month ✅



Congratulations, @ashwinravi99! pic.twitter.com/FXFYyzirzK — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2021

Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin’s googly to pitch critics

Apart from his superb on-field performance against England in the Test series, Ravichandran Ashwin has also been making news for taking on pitch critics.

A number of former England cricketers, Michael Vaughan in particular, have been critical of the surfaces used in the recently-concluded India-England Test series.

Giving it back to the pitch critics, Ravichandran Ashwin said at a media conference following India’s victory:

“I would like to see one day when there is a lot of grass on the pitch somewhere else in the world, our Indian commentators talking about it and then putting an Instagram post, I would like to see that and how the global media reacts to that, then we will know, who is at fault.”

The 34-year-old further pointed out to Sunil Gavaskar’s comments, asking why so much attention is being paid to ‘publicity-hungry foreign players, saying:

“This series win is a testament to the fact that this is a very good Indian cricket team, that is all I would like to say. The criticism around the pitch, all that, the other day, Sunny Sir was saying something that makes complete sense.”

Advertisement

Thank you to all those who wished well for me and stuck with me through thick and thin. Humbled and blessed🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/I3h9dqfmDW — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 6, 2021

After losing the first Test in Chennai, India fought back to thrash England and resoundingly clinch the four-match series 3-1.