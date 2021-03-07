“Rishabh Pant is a special talent, no two ways about it” - Ashok Malhotra

Former India player Ashok Malhotra has singled out wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for special praise following India’s 3-1 Test series triumph over England.

Rishabh Pant was named the 'Man of the Match' for his game-changing century in the Ahmedabad Test. He scored two fifties in the first two Tests of the series as well, continuing his great form from Australia.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, Malhotra admitted he was surprised with the way Rishabh Pant has raised his game in recent times. He said in this regard:

“It is surprising. He was out of the white-ball formats where KL Rahul was keeping. He was an afterthought when he went to Australia, as the second wicketkeeper. The first choice was Wriddhiman Saha. But when he was given an opportunity, he grabbed it with both hands and how! We all knew he had the talent, but he was not justifying it. But now, he seems to be a different man altogether."

Describing the 23-year-old as a 'special talent', Malhotra elaborated:

“With the bat, he is turning into a match-winner. He won us a Test in Australia and this Ahmedabad Test as well. He is a special talent. There are no two ways about it.”

Rishabh Pant ended the India-England Test series as the third-highest run-getter, scoring 270 runs in six innings at an average of 54.

Never imagined Rishabh Pant could keep so well on turning tracks: Ashok Malhotra

Even though he proved himself as a batsman in Australia, doubts remained over Rishabh Pant's efficiency behind the stumps. However, the diminutive wicketkeeper pleasantly surprised everyone by putting up a highly impressive show with the gloves on turning tracks at home. Malhotra said in this regard:

"The way he kept in this Test series, on turning tracks, we never imagined he could do that. His keeping has come up in leaps and bounds. I am very impressed with his wicketkeeping. Standing back, you can do keeping, but the way he stumped Ollie Pope today, it was brilliant.”

The 64-year-old, who played seven Tests and 20 ODIs for India, credited the IPL for the fearless attitude of youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar. Malhotra pointed out:

“Who would have imagined that Washington Sundar would play Test cricket? He was batting at No.9 for RCB. But the way he has grabbed his opportunity and the way he has been performing, hats off to him. These modern-day cricketers, the generation next is fearless. They are not intimidated. Their attitude is awesome, to say the least. Not to forget, the IPL also helps their cause. They rub shoulders with all the modern-day greats. And they think, if they can play well against or with them…"

Malhotra further elaborated:

“They share the same dressing room and the nets, interact with them. So they are not overawed, may be like during our days. From Ranji Trophy straight into international cricket, you straightaway play with the people about whom you have heard and read. It is a a different ball-game now. Our bench strength, I can say with great confidence, is awesome. Even if you put up two teams in international cricket, we’ll still compete with the best.”

Great performance by Team India after the first Test setback. Very happy to be able to play my role in helping the team, while batting and keeping. World Test Championship beckons!@BCCI #INDvENG #TeamIndia #RP17 pic.twitter.com/ruX4wwUxpn — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 6, 2021

After wrapping up the Test series, Team India will now face England in a five-match T20I series starting March 12.