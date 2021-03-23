BCCI provides update on Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer injuries

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided injury updates for vice-captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer.

Rohit Sharma got hit on the right elbow in the fourth over of India's innings in the first ODI against England in Pune. The right-hander missed a back-foot punch off a 148km/h delivery by Mark Wood and got stuck on his 'funny bone'.

His agony was tangible, as he received extended medical attention before continuing to bat. The BCCI later announced that the opener felt 'some pain' and will not take any further part in the match.

Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, suffered a strain to his left shoulder in the eighth over of the England innings and looked to be in searing pain. He had to be supported off the field by the physio and a teammate.

The BCCI has confirmed that the Delhi Capitals skipper has 'subluxated' his shoulder and has gone for scans. Like Sharma, he will also not take any further part in the game. The official statement from the BCCI about the two players read as follows:

"UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game. Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field."

UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game.



Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/s8KINKvCl4 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021

Depending on the extent of their injuries, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav could be the most likely replacements for Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, respectively.

How Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer performed in the first ODI

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma (left) and Indian captain Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma made an uncharacteristically slow start to his innings in the first ODI in Pune.

However, his strike rate rose after his injury, as the batsman probably looked to make the most of his time at the crease. However, after scoring 28 runs off 42 balls, Sharma edged a wide delivery off Ben Stokes to the wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer contributed only six in India's total of 317-5. The no. 4 batter tried to be aggressive early in the innings but mistimed a full delivery to sweeper cover.