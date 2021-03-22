Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya or Prasidh Krishna could debut in first ODI: Reports

Two out of Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna could make their ODI debuts for Team India in the first ODI against England on Tuesday.

Ahead of the first ODI against the visitors in Pune, it has been learnt that two of the three newcomers in the Indian team are likely to play their first game in the format. As per media reports, the Indian think-tank is keen to find out what the new faces can deliver.

While Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut in the recently-concluded series, Krunal Pandya has featured 18 T20Is. Meanwhile, Krishna has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team.

At a virtual press conference ahead of the first ODI, Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted that he could be keen to see what the newcomers in the team bring to the table. Virat Kohli said in this regard:

"It'll be interesting because there are a few youngsters finding an opportunity in the one-day set-up for the first time. I'm very keen to see how they go about executing their skills against a strong England side."

How can India fit Suryakumar Yadav into the playing XI?

With Ravindra Jadeja unavailable due to injury, Krunal Pandya could come into the playing XI as a like-for-like replacement. However, the question is, how can India fit in Suryakumar Yadav, who was in exceptional form in the T20Is?

Indian captain Kohli confirmed that the prolific pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan would open the innings. The captain himself is slotted to come in at number three. Shreyas Iyer has done nothing wrong to be moved out of the number four slot, either.

With his recent renaissance, Rishabh Pant will take the wicketkeeper-batsman’s slot. Either Pant or Hardik Pandya could bat at no. 5. They will be followed by the all-rounders and the bowlers.

The only way Suryakumar Yadav could fit in is if India decide to go with the Mumbai Indians batsman ahead of Iyer, but that would be really unfair on the latter.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has also opined that India must stick with Iyer instead of Suryakumar Yadav. Speaking on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, he said in this regard:

“With (his) experience, I feel Shreyas Iyer will be my pick ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. Because we just can’t rely on one or two innings, and we cannot really discount Shreyas Iyer’s performances in international cricket. Yes, Suryakumar Yadav has done really well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, but Shreyas Iyer has been very consistent in whatever opportunities he's got at the highest level. So, I will always choose Shreyas Iyer to do that role.”

Team India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.