Team India inches closer to the number one position in the ICC T20I rankings

Ahead of the home series against England, Team India has attained second place in the ICC T20I Rankings. Team India gained one place courtesy of Australia's defeat in their recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli's men have been excellent in the game's shortest format of late. The Men in Blue did not lose a single T20I series in 2020. In fact, they were on a 11-match unbeaten streak, which ended against Australia in December last year.

The Aussies have not been at their best in the T20I arena in the last year. They lost a home series against Team India and the Aaron Finch-led outfit suffered a 2-3 loss to the Kiwis earlier this month.

Team India has 268 rating points while Australia is right behind them with 267 points. England holds the top position with 275 rating points. Team India will have a chance of grabbing the number one rank this month when they host a T20 series England in Ahmedabad.

The New Zealand team is fifth in the ranking with 253 rating points. Meanwhile, Pakistan have stayed in the top 4 with 260 rating points. West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan have the same points (228) after the series between the Caribbean side and the islanders.

Team India has not lost a home T20I series since February of 2019

Can Virat Kohli take his team to the number one position in the ICC rankings?

Team India is at the helm of the ICC Test Rankings. However, England is above them on the ODI and T20I charts. Given that England will face India in eight white-ball games this year, a change is likely to happen in the rankings.

The Men in Blue have not lost a single T20I series on home soil since the defeat to Australia in February of 2019. Since then, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have toured India for a T20I series.

England has played six T20Is against India on Indian pitches. The English side recorded three wins and three losses in six games.