“There were some butterflies, but I was happy to bat at 3” - Suryakumar Yadav

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has said that he was pleased to bat at number three and make an impact in his first innings in international cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav hammered 57 off 31 in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad as India won by eight runs to level the five-match series 2-2. The 30-year-old had made his debut in the second T20I but did not get to bat in that game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony,, Suryakumar Yadav admitted that he was slightly nervous at the start after missing the previous game. He, however, added that he was pleased to bat higher up the order on Thursday. The Mumbai Indians star said in this regard:

"There were some butterflies, obviously. I was happy when I got to know that I will be playing at three, I knew what I had done before. I just followed the same process which I do while playing for my franchise. I knew this situation really well; I wanted to do the same things. I did not do anything different. I just went out and expressed myself the way I always do.”

While he did exceedingly well batting one-down, Suryakumar Yadav added that he was happy to bat anywhere the team wanted him to. He said in this regard:

“In the last three-four years, I have batted at all positions - right from opening to number seven or eight. I am really flexible to batting at any position. I have said that to the team management as well that I am willing to bat at any number they want me to bat at. I am really that I got an opportunity to bat higher up the order here.”

I prayed for moments like this, what a feeling. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bdqEDWU4Wh — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 18, 2021

Shardul, Bhuvi put their hands up in a tough situation: Suryakumar Yadav

While Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer (37 off 18) starred with the bat, India’s bowlers too lifted themselves under pressure.

Ben Stokes (46 off 23) was looking dangerous when Shardul Thakur got him with a slower one at a key moment in the chase. Praising the efforts of Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav said:

“Jonny (Bairstow) and Ben Stokes were batting really well. It was really difficult for our bowlers to grip the ball. It was difficult to field as well, as there was heavy dew. Shardul (Thakur), Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) put their hands up and took the responsibility in that tough situation."

Suryakumar Yadav continued:

"We all knew how important this game was for us. We decided that our energy on the field should be really high and intensity as well. And we did the same. We ticked all the boxes today - in the fielding and bowling department, and the result was automatically taken care of.”

And the hard work continues 💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/p92QLR8Enu — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 18, 2021

With the series level 2-2, India and England will meet in the decider on Saturday.