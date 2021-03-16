Trying to swing the ball first up one of my strengths: Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran has admitted that he loves bowling with the new ball as he considers swinging the ball early one of his strengths.

Sam Curran opened the bowling in the second T20I against India. He was highly impressive, sending back KL Rahul in the first over of India’s chase, which was also a wicket-maiden. Even as England went down in the contest, the left-arm pacer finished with impressive figures of 1 for 22.

In an interview ahead of the third T20I on Tuesday, Sam Curran stated that he would be glad to open the bowling again. In an interaction posted on bcci.tv, Curran said:

“I do that for Surrey with the new ball. It is something I really like to do. It’s probably one of my strengths, trying to swing the ball first up. I obviously did it the other night and it came out nicely. But who knows what our tactics will be this evening? If I do get the new ball, I’ll hopefully start well again.”

Sam Curran added that England found out about crowds not being allowed for the last three T20Is owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases last night. Admitting that it will be a strange feeling playing without crowds, the 22-year-old said:

“So that’s obviously very different (no fans). Again, just another game where we have got to go out there and do our best. I think it will be very different. Even turning up now (before the match) feels very strange compared to the last couple that have been extremely loud. Again, it’s what we are going to do on the pitch that would matter."

Toss Update:



England have won the toss & elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the 3rd @Paytm #INDvENG T20I.



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/mPOjpECiha pic.twitter.com/672rwyx8Hh — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2021

Dew factor has come into play in both games: Sam Curran

In both the matches so far, the chasing team has won the contest easily. According to Sam Curran, the dew factor has come into play in both games. Speaking about the team strategy, Curran elaborated:

“We had a team meeting last night about a few things. The dew factor has come into play in both games in the second innings. That’s obviously something that we have got to think about. Again, it will be that same aggressive mindset of playing. Hopefully, this evening we can string three aspects of the game together and put together a win.”

Advertisement

Opening up about his role in the team, Sam Curran stated that he is trying to learn and improve as much as he can.

“I am just trying to learn everyday and bring in my experiences of myself. I am also learning from the other senior players in the group. Hopefully, I can keep contributing with bat and ball and keep putting together some performances," he added.

3rd T20I. India XI: KL Rahul, R Sharma, I Kishan, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant, H Pandya, W Sundar, B Kumar, S Thakur, Y Chahal https://t.co/mPOjpEkHpC #INDvENG @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2021

England won the toss and opted to bowl in the third T20I, which is also the 100th match for their skipper Eoin Morgan.

3rd T20I. England XI: J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, J Bairstow, E Morgan, B Stokes, S Curran, J Archer, C Jordan, A Rashid, M Wood https://t.co/mPOjpEkHpC #INDvENG @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2021