Twitterati distraught as Virat Kohli misses out on another hundred

Virat Kohli's wait for his next international hundred continues as he has been dismissed for 56 in the first ODI against England in Pune. The 32-year-old was looking in ominous touch and was understandably distraught as he walked off the field.

The Indian skipper last scored an international hundred in November 2019 against Bangladesh in India's first-ever pink-ball Test. Although he claims that he doesn't think much about individual milestones, it has been a worrying sign for all Indian fans as this has been quite a long century drought for their talisman.

Fans on Twitter react to Virat Kohli missing out on a hundred again

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment over Virat Kohli failing to reach the three-figure mark again. But some supporters also hailed the Indian captain for continuing his sublime touch.

Here is what they had to say:

Most 50+ scores in ODIs since January 2019:



Shai Hope - 18

VIRAT KOHLI - 18 👏



He might have had a below-par 2020 compared to his lofty standards, but Virat Kohli remains one of the best 🙌#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8BLpRBJxGY — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 23, 2021

Virat Kohli is dismissed at 56 (60). He’s caught by Moeen (bowled by Wood). He was looking in fine form tonight. That’s a huge wicket for England. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 23, 2021

Virat Kohli's search for a 44th ODI hundred continues 🤕



His last century in the format came in August 2019. He has scored seven fifties in 13 innings since then.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/AmAzRh1Wpl — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 23, 2021

Virat Kohli is now in that Joe Root phase. He will get the 50s but not the 100s.#INDvENG — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) March 23, 2021

Virat Kohli gone for 56 runs from 60 balls. Yet another time Virat Kohli out on 50s and misses a hundred here. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 23, 2021

Most 50s Since Virat Kohli's last international century:



16 @imVkohli

10 @klrahul11

10 @babarazam258 — Vaibhav Bhola (@vaibhav_indiatv) March 23, 2021

Virat Kohli surpassed Jacques Kallis as most 50+ scores in ODIs.



• Virat Kohli : 104 times.

• Jacques Kallis : 103 times. — Virat Kohli FanTeam (@ViratFanTeam) March 23, 2021

Virat Kohli has scored 14 50+ scores in his last 26 ODI innings but is only able to convert 2 of them to 100+ scores.

Since his last ODI hundred on 14th August 2019, he has scored 7 50+ scores in 13 Innings.#INDvENG #Kohli #ViratKohli — Lex Luthor (@Luthor887Lex) March 23, 2021

Another Day, Another Record for the King.



Virat Kohli complete 10000 runs at home in International cricket.



✌️👑🦁#INDvENG — Virat Kohli FanTeam (@ViratFanTeam) March 23, 2021

For the first time in his career Virat Kohli registered two consecutive ducks in international cricket coming into the second T20I against England. However, three 70-plus scores in the next four games saw him named as the Player of the Series.

The 32-year-old managed to bring that form into the ODI series as well. Just when Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had done all the hard work of seeing off the new-ball burst, Ben Stokes dismissed the 33-year-old Sharma as the latter tried to chase a wide delivery and was caught behind.

Virat Kohli ensured that he raised the tempo of the Indian innings as soon as he was at the crease. His fluent strokeplay allowed Dhawan to play himself in and gradually, runs started flowing from both ends.

However, just when India looked set to go well past the 300-run mark, 4 wickets fell in the space of just 36 runs. It is now down to the experienced KL Rahul and the debutant Krunal Pandya to fight it out and help the hosts post a competitive total.