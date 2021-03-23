Create
Twitterati distraught as Virat Kohli misses out on another hundred

Virat Kohli disappointed after being dismissed for 56
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 26 min ago
Virat Kohli's wait for his next international hundred continues as he has been dismissed for 56 in the first ODI against England in Pune. The 32-year-old was looking in ominous touch and was understandably distraught as he walked off the field.

The Indian skipper last scored an international hundred in November 2019 against Bangladesh in India's first-ever pink-ball Test. Although he claims that he doesn't think much about individual milestones, it has been a worrying sign for all Indian fans as this has been quite a long century drought for their talisman.

Fans on Twitter react to Virat Kohli missing out on a hundred again

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment over Virat Kohli failing to reach the three-figure mark again. But some supporters also hailed the Indian captain for continuing his sublime touch.

Here is what they had to say:

For the first time in his career Virat Kohli registered two consecutive ducks in international cricket coming into the second T20I against England. However, three 70-plus scores in the next four games saw him named as the Player of the Series.

The 32-year-old managed to bring that form into the ODI series as well. Just when Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had done all the hard work of seeing off the new-ball burst, Ben Stokes dismissed the 33-year-old Sharma as the latter tried to chase a wide delivery and was caught behind.

Virat Kohli ensured that he raised the tempo of the Indian innings as soon as he was at the crease. His fluent strokeplay allowed Dhawan to play himself in and gradually, runs started flowing from both ends.

However, just when India looked set to go well past the 300-run mark, 4 wickets fell in the space of just 36 runs. It is now down to the experienced KL Rahul and the debutant Krunal Pandya to fight it out and help the hosts post a competitive total.

Published 23 Mar 2021, 17:39 IST
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Twitter Reactions Virat Kohli Centuries Virat Kohli Records
