"Take a bow" - Twitterati erupts as Ishan Kishan slams debut half-century

Ishan Kishan announced himself on the international stage in style with a belligerent half-century on his debut. The 23-year-old provided just the start Team India were looking for and smashed the England bowlers all around the park with disdain.

Chasing 165 runs to win, the hosts got off to the worst possible start after losing KL Rahul in the first over without a single run on the board. However, Ishan Kishan was unfazed by the pressure and made his intentions clear by flicking away his very first ball to the boundary.

Fans on Twitter laud Ishan Kishan for his sensational innings

Fans were absolutely thrilled with Ishan Kishan's blitzkrieg at the top of the order. Many of them celebrated the youngster being included for the X-factor he brings to the table. Plenty took to Twitter to hail the youngster for providing Team India with exactly what he is known for:

Fifty for Ishan Kishan on his debut, fifty from just 28 balls including 5 fours and 4 sixes - What a knock. Crazy from Ishan. pic.twitter.com/WSa0gIrVkc — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

6️⃣,6️⃣ - What a way to reach your half-century on debut! 👏



Take a bow, Ishan Kishan 💙💙💙💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan has put an end to Dhawan-Rahul’s T20 opening career.. #INDvENG — Alok Shinde (@AlokSShinde) March 14, 2021

Oh @ishankishan51 why would you throw away your wicket like that. You had a beautiful debut. You could've made it better. You have a long way to go. #Ishankishan #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/YzeeCtJ7kd — Life oka zindagi ipoyindhi ra (@v4vamsiii) March 14, 2021

Sanju Samson would be feeling terrible watching Ishan Kishan innings #INDvsENG — Khushi (@Khushi_Be) March 14, 2021

Ishaan leaves his “Nishaan” before he leaves the pitch.

His fifty came from just 28 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes.

Awesome Debut indeed!#IshanKishan#INDvsENG — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan is a gun T20 batsman, him with KL Rahul who is a T20 specialist... Fix this Openers for WT, if you want to win it. — ∆ (@195Stumpings) March 14, 2021

Here is the replacement for Shikhar Dhawan who's been brilliant for India as an opener. It's time to pass the baton now.#ishankishan#INDvsEND #kishan — Mukund Agarwal (@Agarwalmuku) March 14, 2021

This debut will be on talks for a long time!!!❤ Ishan kishan you beauty#INDvENG #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/ymLPL4Q676 — Shishir Prajapati (@Shishir_913) March 14, 2021

"Ek Bihari Sab Par Bhari"..Well played Ishan Kishan 👏👏👏... https://t.co/IZSlzJO9ps — Dipanjan Sarkar (@Dipanja25313089) March 14, 2021

Today I saw little @ImRo45 in ground (@ishankishan51) 💥💥💥🏏🏏🏏👌🏻 superb international inning 👏🏻👏🏻

But not need to played extra experimental shots #ishankishan #INDvENG #ENGvIND — Kavishwar Zalke (कविश्वर झलके) (@KaviZalke) March 14, 2021

India's pocket size dynamite Ishan Kishan 🔥🔥 what a debut for him!❤️ pic.twitter.com/8oFiWdVNfz — Karan Khulal (@khulalkaran) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan was the captain of the Indian team that made it to the final of the 2016 U19 World Cup. Like Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, and Khaleel Ahmed, many stars from that side made their international debut much sooner than Kishan.

Although he showed flashes of brilliance, Kishan really came into his own during the IPL 2020 season. He scored a mammoth 516 runs for the Mumbai Indians and was instrumental in their fifth title win.

Knowing that he would get very few chances to prove his international cricket mettle before the upcoming T20 World Cup, Kishan has made his first international innings count. His sensational 56 runs off just 32 balls have put Team India well on course to win the second T20I and level the series.

It is too early to say whether Ishan Kishan has cemented his place as India's third opener for the showpiece event. Still, he might well have made a stronger case for himself than the experienced Shikhar Dhawan, who is blowing hot and cold.