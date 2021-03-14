"No one deserves it more!"- Twitterati erupts as Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan make India debut

After much speculation, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have both been handed their international debuts in the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad.

The duo kept knocking on the selectors' door with their sensational performances of late, and have finally been rewarded with their India caps.

Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ishan Kishan replaced under-fire opener Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, has come in for Axar Patel, which means that the hosts might have to extract four overs out of Hardik Pandya.

Fans on Twitter react to debuts of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav nad Ishan Kishan have been instrumental in Mumbai Indians' success

Fans were ecstatic when they came to know about Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's debuts. Both have been instrumental in the dominance of the Mumbai Indians (MI) over the past three IPL seasons.

Fans took to Twitter to express their happiness for the duo and wished them the best. Here is what they had to say:

The amount of players breaking into the Indian team through Mumbai Indians continues. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have less run-out chances while running together. They make perfect eye contact. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 14, 2021

Mumbai Indians now won't be retaining Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan as they'll retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as the 3 Indian capped players. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2021

THE SKY IS BLUE!

Congratulations to @surya_14kumar and @ishankishan51 for your India debuts. Richly deserved, go well! #IndvEng — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 14, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan to make T20I debut today..



Indian Fans - pic.twitter.com/Zrf55BbGeG — Jethalal (@Jethiya_lal) March 14, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan making His T20I International Debut today.🥺💙 congratulations @surya_14kumar and @ishankishan51

Le every MI fan :- pic.twitter.com/QVzbtYxM9w — SHUBHAM (@RohitianShubham) March 14, 2021

One thing everyone should appreciate about Mumbai Indians is the supply of players from their system from Hardik, Bumrah to Ishan and Suryakumar Yadav.#INDvEND — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) March 14, 2021

#INDvEND

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are set to make their first T20I appearances pic.twitter.com/cFgz2FzS7o — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) March 14, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav & Ishan Kishan are all set to play 2nd T20



Cricket Lovers: pic.twitter.com/98RStAl5Pt — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) March 14, 2021

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been the backbone of the MI side, who boast some top quality overseas names.

Suryakumar has amassed 1416 runs for MI in three seasons and has proved his versatility for the five-time IPL champions.

Ishan Kishan was slow off the blocks for MI, but has been unstoppable since finding his feet. He ended up as the highest run-scorer for MI in IPL 2020, scoring 516 runs and hitting an incredible 29 sixes in the tournament.

Team India were severely criticized for their timid approach with the bat during the first T20I. Nevertheless, they will be hoping to make a roaring comeback in the series with a win in the second game.

The addition of these two swashbuckling batsmen to the Indian line-up seems to have addressed Kohli's promise of playing a fearless brand of cricket in T20Is.

If they get going and cement their place, it will surely give this strong Indian team the X-factor to win the upcoming T20 World Cup at home.