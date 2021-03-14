Create
"No one deserves it more!"- Twitterati erupts as Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan make India debut

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan with their India caps
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 45 min ago
After much speculation, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have both been handed their international debuts in the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad.

The duo kept knocking on the selectors' door with their sensational performances of late, and have finally been rewarded with their India caps.

Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ishan Kishan replaced under-fire opener Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, has come in for Axar Patel, which means that the hosts might have to extract four overs out of Hardik Pandya.

Fans on Twitter react to debuts of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav nad Ishan Kishan have been instrumental in Mumbai Indians
Fans were ecstatic when they came to know about Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's debuts. Both have been instrumental in the dominance of the Mumbai Indians (MI) over the past three IPL seasons.

Fans took to Twitter to express their happiness for the duo and wished them the best. Here is what they had to say:

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been the backbone of the MI side, who boast some top quality overseas names.

Suryakumar has amassed 1416 runs for MI in three seasons and has proved his versatility for the five-time IPL champions.

Ishan Kishan was slow off the blocks for MI, but has been unstoppable since finding his feet. He ended up as the highest run-scorer for MI in IPL 2020, scoring 516 runs and hitting an incredible 29 sixes in the tournament.

Team India were severely criticized for their timid approach with the bat during the first T20I. Nevertheless, they will be hoping to make a roaring comeback in the series with a win in the second game.

The addition of these two swashbuckling batsmen to the Indian line-up seems to have addressed Kohli's promise of playing a fearless brand of cricket in T20Is.

If they get going and cement their place, it will surely give this strong Indian team the X-factor to win the upcoming T20 World Cup at home.

Published 14 Mar 2021, 20:11 IST
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan Twitter Reactions Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs England 2021 Teams & Squads
