"Form is temporary, class is permanent"- Twitterati erupts as Virat Kohli takes India home

Virat Kohli has come roaring back to form with a fabulous unbeaten half-century against England in the second T20I in Ahmedabad. The Indian captain looked at his sublime best right from ball one and delivered yet another masterclass on pacing one's innings in run-chases.

Although he failed to open his account in the past two innings across formats, Virat Kohli made sure he hit the ground running. Arriving early at the crease following the fall of KL Rahul's wicket, the Indian captain was in for the long haul.

Fans on Twitter applaud Virat Kohli for anchoring another run-chase

Although Kohli was dropped by Jos Buttler early on in his innings, he didn't give the England bowlers any further respite and took Team India home comfortably.

Fans were absolutely thrilled to see their talisman back in form and took to Twitter to laud Virat Kohli's innings. Here is what some of them said in this regard:

Chase master was on show in Ahmedabad - unbeaten 73 runs from 49 balls including 5 fours and 3 sixes - Well played, captain Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/IaHBuCM0rf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

Most fifties in men's T20Is:



Virat Kohli - 26

Rohit Sharma - 25

David Warner - 19

Martin Guptill - 19



The India skipper overtakes his deputy.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ZdQPAmFCiB — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 14, 2021

Players to score 3000 runs in T20Is -

1. Virat Kohli



End of the list. @imVkohli #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/qmHb6mi0Rb — Harsh (@Harshh_One8) March 14, 2021

A Day ah so beautiful 😭❤️



Virat Kohli- 73* (49) pic.twitter.com/yc3Xq43vMT — Phoebe♡✿ (@Enchante__18) March 14, 2021

He’s had a few ducks and no century this season, but @imVkohli hasn’t looked out of form. One of those quirky things in the sport — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 14, 2021

Form is temporary.

Class is permanent 🤗🔥 Most 50+ scores in T20 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/wuhK59uELY — Tanushree (@TansV2000) March 14, 2021

Virat kohli finishing matches then



Virat kohli finishing matches now pic.twitter.com/EhmROkhXQ5 — Sumit Pandey (@SeePinndTweeT) March 14, 2021

Once AGAIN ,

Virat Kohli is the only player in the world to have 50+ avg in all THREE FORMATS .

🐐 @imVkohli — Yashvi (@ItsYashswiniR) March 14, 2021

Ahmedabad (Motera) has witnessed:



1st player to 10000 Test runs (Sunil Gavaskar, 1987)

1st player to 30000 International runs (Sachin Tendulkar, 2009)

1st player to 18000 ODI runs (Sachin Tendulkar, 2011)

1st man to 3000 T20I runs (Virat Kohli, Today)#INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 14, 2021

Virat Kohli in winning chases in T20Is:



29 innings

Average 108.30

Scoring rate 8.2rpo

14 half-centuries#INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 14, 2021

And we win!!



With 3000 T20 runs for @imVkohli who is first to reach that remarkable feat.



#INDvENG — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) March 14, 2021

There’s @imVkohli with that flick again🔥🔥 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 14, 2021

Virat Kohli completed 12,000 runs as captain in International cricket - one of the greatest ever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

The 32-year-old walked out to bat at the end of the first over after KL Rahul fell for a duck, with India chasing 165 for a win. With debutant Ishan Kishan putting the pressure back on the England bowlers, Virat Kohli who proved to be the ideal foil for the 23-year-old.

Once Ishan was dismissed for a sensational 56, Virat Kohli took charge and lorded over the England bowling attack. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer came in and played their handy cameos, but it was the Indian captain who grabbed eyeballs with some scintillating strokeplay.

Eventually, Team India comfortably won the game by seven wickets to draw parity in the series. Kohli finished the game off with a trademark flick over square-leg, a shot that proved that the 'chase-master' was well and truly back in his elements.

Virat Kohli finishes it off with a SIX!



India win the second #INDvENG T20I by seven wickets and level the series 1-1 👏



Scorecard: https://t.co/J566y2WPGj pic.twitter.com/re33GgCNnx — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2021

The two teams will reconvene in Ahmedabad for the third game of the series on Tuesday.