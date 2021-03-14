"Form is temporary, class is permanent"- Twitterati erupts as Virat Kohli takes India home

Virat Kohli has come roaring back to form with a fabulous unbeaten half-century against England in the second T20I in Ahmedabad. The Indian captain looked at his sublime best right from ball one and delivered yet another masterclass on pacing one's innings in run-chases.
Although he failed to open his account in the past two innings across formats, Virat Kohli made sure he hit the ground running. Arriving early at the crease following the fall of KL Rahul's wicket, the Indian captain was in for the long haul.
Fans on Twitter applaud Virat Kohli for anchoring another run-chase
Although Kohli was dropped by Jos Buttler early on in his innings, he didn't give the England bowlers any further respite and took Team India home comfortably.
Fans were absolutely thrilled to see their talisman back in form and took to Twitter to laud Virat Kohli's innings. Here is what some of them said in this regard:
The 32-year-old walked out to bat at the end of the first over after KL Rahul fell for a duck, with India chasing 165 for a win. With debutant Ishan Kishan putting the pressure back on the England bowlers, Virat Kohli who proved to be the ideal foil for the 23-year-old.
Once Ishan was dismissed for a sensational 56, Virat Kohli took charge and lorded over the England bowling attack. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer came in and played their handy cameos, but it was the Indian captain who grabbed eyeballs with some scintillating strokeplay.
Eventually, Team India comfortably won the game by seven wickets to draw parity in the series. Kohli finished the game off with a trademark flick over square-leg, a shot that proved that the 'chase-master' was well and truly back in his elements.
The two teams will reconvene in Ahmedabad for the third game of the series on Tuesday.