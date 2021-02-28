Varun Chakravarthy’s availability for England T20Is in doubt over fitness issues: Reports

Wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy's availability for the upcoming T20I series against England is doubtful.

According to reports, Varun Chakravarthy hasn't performed too well in the fitness parameters set for Indian cricketers. The latest fitness benchmark for Indian players requires them to either complete a 2-km run in 8.5 minutes or score 17.1 in the Yo-Yo test.

Varun Chakravarthy was included in the 19-man squad for the England T20Is earlier this month, along with new faces Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia.

If he doesn’t make the cut for the England series, it will be the second time in the space of a few months that the 29-year-old will miss out on a chance of making his international debut.

Varun Chakravarthy had earned his maiden call-up to the Indian T20I squad for the tour of Australia. However, he had to pull out of that series owing to a shoulder injury. The spinner was replaced by state-mate T Natarajan, who grabbed his opportunities with both hands and returned home a hero.

Chakravarthy is presently training with the Kolkata Knight Riders team in Mumbai. Earlier, he spent nearly three months at the NCA, working on his inability to throw.

Interestingly, he is not part of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, as the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) views him as a T20 specialist. But he was not selected for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament either.

Thank you @sachin_rt sir 🙏 this means alot to me.. will take your good wishes along with me as blessings forever 🙏and congratulations to @surya_14kumar @ishankishan51 @rahultewatia02 😁 https://t.co/oZ7iGMXhuk — Varun Chakaravarthy (@chakaravarthy29) February 21, 2021

Varun Chakravarthy had a memorable IPL 2020 campaign

Varun Chakravarthy had earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team for the tour of Australia after an impressive showing for KKR in IPL 2020 in the UAE.

In 13 matches, the 29-year-old spinner claimed 17 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 20.94 and a strike-rate of 18.35. Varun Chakravarthy’s standout effort was 5 for 20 against Delhi Capitals.

Varun Chakravarthy first came into the reckoning when he was grabbed by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2019 auction for a whopping INR 8.4 crore. His performances in the Tamil Nadu T20 tournament impressed then franchise captain Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, his IPL debut in 2019 turned out to be a damp squib. Varun Chakravarthy conceded 35 runs in three overs in his debut match for Punjab Kings and did not get another game in that edition of the competition. He was subsequently purchased by KKR for INR 4 crore at the IPL 2020 auction.

Off the field, Varun Chakravarthy tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar in December last year.

The five-match T20I series between India and England starts in Ahmedabad on March 12.