Ishan Kishan claims he passed BCCI’s new "2-km run" fitness test

Ishan Kishan has revealed that he passed the BCCI’s new fitness Test. The wicket-keeper-batsman's claim came just hours after a report revealed he had failed the "2-km run" fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru this week.

Ishan Kishan uploaded a series of stories on his Instagram account, sharing some post-training updates from Bengaluru.

Ishan Kishan passed in the 2 KM fitness run conducted by BCCI at NCA Academy. pic.twitter.com/inYYIs5qmJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2021

In the first story, Ishan Kishan was seen with trainer Vivek Ramakrishna, expressing his satisfaction at having passed the "2-km run" fitness test. In another story, the 22-year-old posed with fast bowlers Jaydev Unadkat and Siddarth Kaul, congratulating them for passing the BCCI’s new fitness Test.

Ishan Kishan’s social media update comes just hours after it came to light that six Indian players had failed the test in Bengaluru. According to a Times of India report, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Siddarth Kaul, and Jaydev Unadkat failed to clear the test this week.

A source speaking to the publication disclosed that the players will be given another chance to prove themselves soon.

“Since this is a new type of a fitness test, they will all get a second chance to clear it at a fresh date, after some", the source said.

It is unclear if Ishan Kishan posted the story to refute reports of him failing the test or that he retook the test on Friday.

What is the new "2-km run" fitness test that Ishan Kishan passed?

Advertisement

In addition to the famous yo-yo test, the BCCI have now introduced a "2-km run" fitness test for its players. In order to pass the test, the cricketers need to run the required distance in a stipulated amount of time.

For batsmen, wicket-keepers and spinners, the benchmark is 8 minutes and 30 seconds. Fast bowlers have to complete the 2-km distance in 8 minutes and 15 seconds. Players have to now pass the "2-km run" fitness test to be eligible for selection.