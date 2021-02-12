Six Indian cricketers fail new "2-km run" fitness test: Reports

Six Indian cricketers have reportedly failed to clear the new "2-km run" fitness test.

The latest fitness test for Indian cricketers was introduced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore this week.

According to a report in TOI, wicket-keeper-batsmen Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Siddarth Kaul, and Jaydev Unadkat are the six players who failed to clear the "2-km run" fitness test

A source was quoted as saying that the cricketers would get a second chance to take the test, but if they fail again, their selection for the white-ball contests against England could be in doubt.

“Since this is a new type of a fitness test, they will all get a second chance to clear it at a fresh date, after some gap. However, if they fail to clear it, then it puts their selection for the forthcoming white-ball series comprising five T20Is and three ODIs against England at home in doubt,” the source said.

Around 20 cricketers were asked to take the "2-km run" fitness test along with the yo-yo test, with an eye on the upcoming limited-overs matches against England as well as the T20 World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.

The source added:

“(While) Six of the players failed to clear these tests, some players barely managed to complete the run.”

What is the "2-km run" fitness test?

Last month, the BCCI informed that the "2-km run" fitness test was being added to the existing yo-yo test, in an endeavor to improve the agility of cricketers. The new fitness test is a time-trial examination, testing the speed and endurance of players over a distance of 2 km.

The benchmark for fast bowlers for the "2-km run" fitness test has been set at 8 minutes and 15 seconds, while for batsmen, spinners and wicket-keepers, it would be 8 minutes and 30 seconds. Players hoping to be selected for the Indian team now have to clear both the yo-yo test and the new fitness test.

In 2018, Samson, Mohammed Shami and Ambati Rayudu were dropped for the limited-overs matches on the England tour after they failed to clear the yo-yo test.