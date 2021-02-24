We are looking to win both Tests against England: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has insisted that Team India will be looking to win both the two remaining Tests against England. Although the hosts need to win just one and draw the other to book their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Kohli is keen on his team being ruthless.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the third Test, Virat Kohli also stated that India are taking one game at a time and not thinking too far ahead. The skipper is of the opinion that his team should take each day as it comes as a lot could change in a span of five days.

"We are not looking to win one and draw one, we are looking to win both. For us, these are two games of cricket and solely the only thing we are focused on. What it does afterwards is a conversation for later. In the present, we are preparing for tomorrow, ready for the grand five days. One day at a time is something that we have followed for years now. So we are going to focus on what we can do as an individual in the present moment," Virat Kohli said.

First pink-ball Test at Motera 👌

State-of-the-art facilities 👏



As the world's largest cricket stadium gears up to host the @Paytm #INDvENG pink-ball Test, excitement levels are high in the #TeamIndia camp 😎🙌 - by @RajalArora



Watch the full video 🎥👇https://t.co/Oii72qDeJK pic.twitter.com/NqhEa7k7mm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2021

After losing the first Test by 227 runs, Team India beat England by 317 runs in the second game to level the four-match series 1-1.

Virat Kohli's unusual century drought

Virat Kohli is due a big innings

Virat Kohli, who will want to make an impact in the last two Tests, has failed to score an international century since November 2019.

Coincidentally, his last international hundred came in a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata. The 32-year-old will be keen to make a strong contribution in the third India-England Test, which will be a day-night affair.

#TeamIndia practice under lights as they gear up for the pink-ball Test at the Cricket Stadium at Motera. 👍👍 @Paytm #INDvENG



Here are a few snapshots from the nets session 📸👇 pic.twitter.com/bXOMd5ARxn — BCCI (@BCCI) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

Team India were bowled out for just 36 runs in their last pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. Virat Kohli and co. will surely hope for a better outcome versus England.

The third India-England Test will start in Ahmedabad from Wednesday.