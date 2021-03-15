"That's what you want to see in youngsters" - Virat Kohli praises Ishan Kishan after 2nd T20I against England

Virat Kohli has praised Ishan Kishan for his flamboyant debut half-century in the 2nd T20I against England on Sunday.

The Indian skipper commended Kishan's fearless and instinctive approach while noting that the youngster wasn't reckless at any stage. Kohli further remarked that such calculative dynamism is what Team India expects from the forthcoming players.

Ishan Kishan notched his maiden international fifty off just 28 balls. His knock of 56 was peppered with five boundaries and four huge sixes. The southpaw's partnership with Virat Kohi, worth 94 runs for the first wicket, proved to be the killer blow for England in the chase of 165.

Virat Kohli also credited the IPL for permeating youngsters like Ishan Kishan with enough confidence to take on quality international bowlers in the post-match presentation.

" Special mention to Ishan. He changed the game completely when we were one down for nothing. I tried to do what I can but he just took the game away from the opposition. Quality innings on debut. When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has, against quality bowlers. We've seen him hit international fast bowlers for big sixes. He's a fearless character and he continues to back his insticncts. We had a conversation on the field and he was understading and analyzing the game very smartly. He knew he was hitting the ball well so he kept taking his chances. But he was calculated, not reckless. That's what you want to see in youngsters. Coming in, looking composed, still backing themselves but being aware of what the situation of the game is. And I think today that counter-attacking innings of his and our partnership was something the team needed and he provided that with his innings."

India reached the target after losing just three wickets with 13 balls too many. Virat Kohli carried his bat with an unbeaten 73 while Rishabh Pant (26) and Shreyas Iyer (8) also made useful contributions.

Speaking further, Virat Kohli admitted that because of the dew, the ball came onto the bat nicely in the 2nd innings, making batting easier. However, he also said the England bowlers faltered on their lengths which allowed India to run away with the game.

"It did get a bit better to bat in the second innings. The ball came on the bat better. Precisely why we bowled first, we knew there will be a little bit of dew. It was just enough for the wicket to settle down a bit more. The slower ball also stopped gripping in the surface. Having said that, they probably bowled too short. On that surface, maybe that wasn't on."

The series is evenly poised at 1-1 and the third match will begin on March 16 at the same venue.