Virender Sehwag urges Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant to learn this art from Virat Kohli

Virender Sehwag has urged young Indian batsmen Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan to emulate Virat Kohli when it comes to finishing games after being well set.

Ishan Kishan won plaudits for his brilliant performance in the second T20I against England, scoring 56 off 32 balls on his international debut. Virat Kohli also returned to form, staying unbeaten on 73 and guiding India to a comprehensive win.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag advised the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan to follow Kohli in terms of finishing games and not throwing their wickets away.

"When it's Virat Kohli's days, he ensures he finishes the match and is right there till the end, irrespective of the format he is batting in. That's a special aspect about his batting. Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan should learn from Kohli that when it's your day, just don't get out," Sehwag said.

Sehwag also opened up on the advice he received from Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian opener added:

"That's exactly what Tendulkar used to do. He used to tell me, 'if today is a good day for you, then play as long as you can, remain not out and score runs' because what kind of day you have tomorrow, whether you'll score runs, is not known. But today, you know the way you're playing, the ball is appearing like a football," he added.

Ishan Kishan's knock reminded Sehwag of MS Dhoni

Like MS Dhoni, Ishan Kishan also comes from the state of Jharkhand.

Virender Sehwag pointed out the resemblance between Ishan Kishan and MS Dhoni after the former's brilliant innings on international debut. Sehwag praised Kishan, who also hails from Jharkhand as Dhoni, for his fearless approach and tweeted:

"A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before. Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan."

After making a slow start to his international career, MS Dhoni was promoted to number three in an ODI against Pakistan in Vizag in 2005. Dhoni grabbed the opportunity with both hands, smashing a memorable 148 runs in 123 balls to announce himself on the international stage.

