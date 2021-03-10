"The future of Indian cricket is in safe hands" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has said that the character shown by India's youngsters makes him feel that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

Team India upset Australia's apple cart in the latter's home turf on the back of outstanding performances from their youth brigade.

India's youngsters came to the fore again in the home series against England and helped the Virat Kohli-led side qualify for the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, VVS Laxman was asked his thoughts about what has clicked for the Indian Test team over the last few months.

The cricketer-turned-commentator attributed India's success to immense depth in the squad. He lauded Team India's youngsters for stepping up to the plate when confronted with challenging situations.

"I think the depth in the squad is something which is exciting because they are not depending on one or two players. What we have seen in Australia is the attitude, the mindset of the youngsters, they came in and played in tough situations. They are fearless, express themselves in tough situations. It also shows the preparation all of them have been putting in, the hard yards in the practice sessions and I think that is something which is really exciting and I feel the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands," said VVS Laxman.

India's Test debutants since December 2020:



Mohammed Siraj

Shubman Gill

Navdeep Saini

Washington Sundar

T Natarajan

Axar Patel



The future looks bright 🌻 pic.twitter.com/DnKajHO0RK — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 4, 2021

I am really proud of the mindset of taking on the challenge: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman appreciated the effort Mohammed Siraj put in on unhelpful tracks

VVS Laxman spoke highly of the performances dished out by the Indian pacers. He was particularly appreciative of Mohammed Siraj's wholehearted efforts during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Test series against England.

"The other thing is the way the fast bowlers have bowled. We talk about Bumrah, Shami, Umesh, and Bhuvi but the way Siraj has come in, the way he bowled his heart out in Australia and even in India, in conditions which didn't really assist the fast bowlers was really good to see," said Laxman.

The 46-year-old signed off by stating that Axar Patel's outstanding performances in the series against England were another testament to the depth in the Indian squad and their competitive spirit.

"Also Axar Patel waited patiently for so many years to get his opportunity and when the opportunity came he grabbed it with both hands. So, overall the depth is something which is really exciting and the attitude and the mindset of taking on the challenge and showing the fighting spirit is something which I am really proud of," concluded VVS Laxman.

Team India's youngsters have certainly risen to the occasion in the Test series against Australia and England.

Apart from Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel, players like Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, and T Natarajan have made telling contributions in Indian victories.

Thank you to the India A scheme. Thank you, Rahul Dravid. The transition of players to Test cricket has been smooth. Can't forget contributions of Washington Sundar, Mohd Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant - how good have they been! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 6, 2021