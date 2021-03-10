I don't see Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan getting a chance in the T20I series: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Rahul Tewatia are unlikely to make their India debuts during the upcoming T20I series against England.

The aforementioned trio are part of the 19-member Indian squad selected for the T20I series, which is due to start on March 12.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, VVS Laxman replied in the negative when asked if he saw Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, or Rahul Tewatia getting a look-in during the five-match T20I series.

He reasoned Team India have a settled batting line-up and wanted Shreyas Iyer to continue coming in at No.4.

"I don't see them getting a chance because you have a settled middle order. I would love to see continuity as far as the No.4 position is concerned and Shreyas Iyer would be my choice as far as batting at No.4," said Laxman.

VVS Laxman (in Star Sports) "Rishabh Pant can give heat to the opposition captain if he gets going, he is a great addition to the T20 side. I hope they don't judge him by 1 or 2 innings, give him a long rope. Once security is there, he will win you matches". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 9, 2021

The former Indian cricketer also wants Rishabh Pant to play the finisher's role alongside Hardik Pandya.

"I would love to see Rishabh Pant back in the mix, batting at No.5 and then you have got Hardik Pandya at No.6. So, I don't see Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan or for that matter Tewatia getting a chance but whenever they get a chance I am sure all of them will perform and play to the best of their abilities," added Laxman.

"I am very very pleased for Suryakumar Yadav" - VVS Laxman

Suryakumar Yadav's consistent performances have earned him a spot in the Indian team [P/C: iplt20.com]

VVS Laxman also expressed his delight about Suryakumar Yadav receiving his maiden national team call up.

"I am very very pleased for Suryakumar Yadav. Yes, Ishan Kishan and Tewatia also deserve their place. They have done really well in domestic cricket as well in the IPL. But the way Suryakumar Yadav has performed over the last 4-5 years has been nothing less than sensational," said Laxman.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Suryakumar Yadav forced the Indian selectors to pick him by performing consistently year after year.

"The way he has patiently waited for his chance because there is a cliche and especially my coach used to tell me in the early days of my career that if the selectors are not opening the door then you break open the door and that's exactly what Suryakumar Yadav has done and he is a real role model for a lot of youngsters who aspire to play for the country," observed Laxman.

VVS Laxman says Suryakumar Yadav is a great role model for youngsters in India 🤩🇮🇳#INDvENG #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/snWzzFVvEE — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) March 9, 2021

The Indian team management and selectors have a tough call to make when they choose their batting order for the T20I series against England.

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan will be in contention for the two middle-order spots that are currently up for grabs.