"Virat Kohli doesn't repeat his mistakes" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has said that Virat Kohli learns from his mistakes and doesn't repeat them.

The Indian captain played an unbeaten 73-run knock to help the hosts win the second T20I against England by seven wickets with more than a couple of overs to spare. This was on the back of a duck in the last encounter where he was dismissed trying to go over the top.

While reviewing the second T20I on Star Sports, VVS Laxman highlighted that Virat Kohli learning from his previous mistakes makes him a great player.

"It was another example today why Virat Kohli is such an important player for Indian cricket and why he is such a great player. He doesn't repeat his mistakes, he learns from them," said Laxman.

The former Indian cricketer pointed out that Virat Kohli took his time to get set in this match, unlike the previous one where he tried to take the aerial route against Adil Rashid early in his innings.

"We saw in the last match that he showed the hurry in the first few deliveries and because of that he got out off Adil Rashid's bowling. But today he took his time and he knows what is his formula," added Laxman.

Form is temporary. Class is permanent. And today’s innings was another Kohli Masterclass in a run-chase. Only player to score 3000+ T20i runs. 50+ average in all three formats. 🙇‍♂️ #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 14, 2021

Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan strung together a 94-run partnership for the second wicket after the early dismissal of KL Rahul. While Kishan took the attack to the England bowlers, Kohli played the supporting act to perfection before taking over the aggressor's role towards the end of the innings.

"Virat Kohli doesn't depend on fours and sixes only" - VVS Laxman

Advertisement

Virat Kohli is the first player to score 3000 runs in T20I cricket

VVS Laxman observed Virat Kohli's tried-and-tested approach to a T20 knock is to take his time initially while also concentrating on singles and doubles apart from the big hits.

"Generally whenever Virat Kohli performs consistently in the T20 format, he takes his time, gets set and after that his strike rate changes. He doesn't depend on fours and sixes only, converts ones into twos because he gives absolute emphasis on fitness," said Laxman.

The cricketer-turned-commentator signed off by stating that Virat Kohli should stick to his strengths, which are different from big hitters like Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle.

"So, this is definitely a learning. Everyone should know what is their strength. Pollard and Chris Gayle's strengths are to play the big shots. Virat Kohli's strength is to hit fours and sixes with conventional cricketing shots and keeping the pressure on the bowlers," signed off Laxman.

Virat Kohli became the first player to cross the 3000-run mark in T20I cricket. He achieved the milestone with his game-finishing six off Chris Jordan's bowling.

Advertisement

He also has the distinction of scoring 26 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game - the most by any player to date.