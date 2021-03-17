"KL Rahul will be disappointed the way he got out in all three innings" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has said KL Rahul will be disappointed with the manner in which he has been dismissed in all three T20Is of the ongoing series against England.

The Indian opener, who has scored just one solitary run in three matches combined, has looked out of sorts in the middle.

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman was asked how he sees KL Rahul's position in the Indian team in the upcoming matches. While acknowledging that Rahul will not be happy with the manner of his dismissals, Laxman wants Team India to persist with the 28-year-old at the top of the order.

"He will have to play because he has not played much international cricket. He is not a regular member in Test matches now. But KL Rahul will be disappointed the way he got out in all three innings," said Laxman.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out KL Rahul has struggled with his footwork in recent games.

"If we talk or think about KL Rahul's batting, he is a technically correct batsman. He has scored centuries in Test cricket as well but the way both his feet are on the crease and the bat away from the body because of which a gap is seen between bat and pad," added Laxman.

KL Rahul, who was castled off the inside edge in the first encounter, nicked a wide delivery to be caught behind in the second. He was then bowled through the gate by Mark Wood in the third T20I.

"The self-confidence and rhythm is not seen in KL Rahul's batting" - VVS Laxman

KL Rahul has failed to open his account in three of his last four T20I innings

VVS Laxman signed off by stating that KL Rahul being dropped at this stage would be a further blow to a player who is already lacking in confidence.

"So somewhere or the other I feel the self-confidence and rhythm that is generally seen in KL Rahul's batting is not seen at all. His confidence level is low, so if you leave him out at this point, it will be a big setback for him," concluded Laxman.

KL Rahul has been India's most consistent T20I batsman over the last couple of years. He amassed 760 runs at an excellent average of 44.70 in the 20 matches he played in 2019 and 2020.

[Since Kl Rahul's debut]

Most runs scored for India in T20I:-



1543: Kl Rahul: 41.70 (44 inns)

1481: RG Sharma: 34.44 (47 inns)

1360: V Kohli: 43.87 (41 inns)



But his injury-enforced absence over the last couple of months, combined with the emergence of Ishan Kishan as a dashing opening option has probably put undue pressure on him for a spot in the Indian team.