"Waah, kya acting kar raha hai"- Twitterati roasts Virat Kohli on his failure against spin

It was a deja vu moment for Virat Kohli as he has once more been cleaned up by off-spinner Moeen Ali while trying to place the ball on the off-side. Just like he did in the Chennai Test, the Indian skipper had a look at the pitch and walked away in disbelief following his dismissal.

This marks yet another innings since November 2019 where the 32-year-old has failed to reach the three-figure score. Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best batsman in the world, has developed these unusual problems against spin bowling and just doesn't seem to find a solution.

Twitterati trolls Virat Kohli on his consistent failure against spin

Fans on Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli getting beaten by a hint of turn yet again. Both the England spinners Ali and Adil Rashid have proved to be the nemesis for Kohli and presently there is nothing much that the Indian skipper has been able to do about it.

Besides, Virat Kohli's decision-making as a captain is also being criticized. On a track that is assisting the spinners, India have opted for four seamers and Krunal Pandya, who hardly turns the ball.

Here's what fans had to say about Virat Kohli's poor run against spin and his questionable captaincy:

Spinners who have clean bowled Virat Kohli more than once in international cricket:



Moeen Ali — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) March 28, 2021

Moeen Ali started his tour by clean bowling Virat Kohli & he’s ended it by clean bowling Virat Kohli, who still can’t believe it’s possible for him to do so #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/pQJeNfwFVX — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 28, 2021

All cricket should just be Rishabh Pant batting and Virat Kohli refusing to believe Moeen Ali has bowled him#INDvENG — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) March 28, 2021

Virat Kohli doesn't even care about that 71st hundred anymore. So you all should do the same too. 👍#INDvENG — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) March 28, 2021

Advertisement

sanjay bangar please fix virat kohli in IPL otherwise we are doomed😭😭😭👋👋👋 — Mikhail Wood (@MikSpamsL2) March 28, 2021

Name: Virat Kohli

Weakness: make every ball bowled by Moen Ali and Adil Rashid look like unplayable. #INDvENG — Keval Vakharia (@keval_vakharia) March 28, 2021

Virat kohli against moeen #INDvsENG_2021

In first match of series. In last match of series pic.twitter.com/PbNklHHhmM — ABHI (@hitmanfan_abhi) March 28, 2021

Advertisement

Again virat kohli reaction after being dismissed on a simple delivery.

Le cricket fans :#INDvENG #ViratKohli https://t.co/oCrp6AxceF pic.twitter.com/AEoLhIGX8t — Ankit Raj (@ImAnkitRaj_31) March 28, 2021

Dismissing Virat Kohli most times in international cricket:



10 Tim Southee

9 Adil Rashid

9 MOEEN ALI#INDvsENG — Nikhil Verma (@nikhilkrverma) March 28, 2021

Just be ready for criticism of virat kohli

We played one spinner and that spinner is krunal pandya



I don't think he is a spinner

He is khade hoke fast ball fekne wala medium pacer — Sumit pandey🕉️ (@kohlitastic) March 28, 2021

Advertisement

Ball turning and we're going without a frontline spinner. Just virat kohli captaincy things😁 — Pranav Kumar Jha (@PranavK58992173) March 28, 2021

On a pitch were spinners clearly seem to be extracting the turn...our captain replaced the only mainstream spinner in the squad with a pacer. Virat's captaincy 🙏🤣@bhogleharsha @imVkohli #IndiavsEngland #KuldeepYadav #ViratKohli #BCCI — Charan (@Vignesh28653188) March 28, 2021

The hosts have been criticized for their defensive approach in the powerplay, with just 39 and 41 runs in the first two ODIs respectively. But this time, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan came out all guns blazing after India were put into bat by Jos Buttler.

With a lot of positive intent, the duo took on the England bowlers and added 103 runs for the first wicket. But just when the hosts looked to have laid a platform for a score in excess of 350, they lost three quick wickets for just 18 runs.

Virat Kohli's inability to bat until the end in ODIs of late has certainly affected the hosts. It has put pressure on the other batsmen to play the anchor's role. India will need to rework their strategy in the middle as a 350-plus score looks pretty far-fetched at the moment.

It will also be interesting to see how Indian bowlers react to the hammering they received in the second ODI.