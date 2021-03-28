"Waah, kya acting kar raha hai"- Twitterati roasts Virat Kohli on his failure against spin

It was a deja vu moment for Virat Kohli as he has once more been cleaned up by off-spinner Moeen Ali while trying to place the ball on the off-side. Just like he did in the Chennai Test, the Indian skipper had a look at the pitch and walked away in disbelief following his dismissal.
This marks yet another innings since November 2019 where the 32-year-old has failed to reach the three-figure score. Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best batsman in the world, has developed these unusual problems against spin bowling and just doesn't seem to find a solution.
Twitterati trolls Virat Kohli on his consistent failure against spin
Fans on Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli getting beaten by a hint of turn yet again. Both the England spinners Ali and Adil Rashid have proved to be the nemesis for Kohli and presently there is nothing much that the Indian skipper has been able to do about it.
Besides, Virat Kohli's decision-making as a captain is also being criticized. On a track that is assisting the spinners, India have opted for four seamers and Krunal Pandya, who hardly turns the ball.
Here's what fans had to say about Virat Kohli's poor run against spin and his questionable captaincy:
The hosts have been criticized for their defensive approach in the powerplay, with just 39 and 41 runs in the first two ODIs respectively. But this time, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan came out all guns blazing after India were put into bat by Jos Buttler.
With a lot of positive intent, the duo took on the England bowlers and added 103 runs for the first wicket. But just when the hosts looked to have laid a platform for a score in excess of 350, they lost three quick wickets for just 18 runs.
Virat Kohli's inability to bat until the end in ODIs of late has certainly affected the hosts. It has put pressure on the other batsmen to play the anchor's role. India will need to rework their strategy in the middle as a 350-plus score looks pretty far-fetched at the moment.
It will also be interesting to see how Indian bowlers react to the hammering they received in the second ODI.