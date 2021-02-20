Watch: Ajinkya Rahane enjoys every minute of net practice at the Motera Stadium

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane sweated hard in a net session at the Motera Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test against England. Rahane posted a video clip on his Instagram account, where he stated he enjoyed every minute of the batting practice in Ahmedabad.

The newly rebuilt Motera Stadium has impressed Indian cricket fans. The Indian and the English players have also praised the world's largest cricket stadium's design and structure on social media. Ajinkya Rahane had a net practice session at the Motera Stadium with the other Team India stars on Saturday.

"Putting in the work and enjoying every minute of it," Ajinkya Rahane captioned the video on Instagram.

Ajinkya Rahane has been an integral part of the Indian Test team over the last few years. Rahane recently captained Team India in Virat Kohli's absence Down Under.

The visitors made a miraculous comeback against Australia and won the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy under Rahane's leadership. In the previous Test versus England, Rahane supported Rohit Sharma to perfection with a fifty in the first innings.

Ajinkya Rahane has not scored a Test hundred against England on home soil

Ajinkya Rahane has never touched the 3-figure mark against England at home.

While Team India has dominated all their opponents at home, especially in the game's most extended format, Ajinkya Rahane has struggled to play well versus England. Before the second Test in Chennai earlier this month, Rahane's highest score in home Tests against England was 26.

Advertisement

Ajinkya Rahane had scored a century against England at Lord's in 2014. However, he is yet to achieve that feat in home conditions so far. It will be interesting to see if Rahane could end that drought with a memorable century at the world's largest cricket stadium in the upcoming Test.