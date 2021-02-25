Watch: Hardik Pandya works on his fitness in the gym at the Narendra Modi Stadium 

Hardik Pandya is one of the fittest Indian cricketers right now. Although his back injury has limited his bowling and fielding skills, Hardik has tried to give 100% to the team.

Before the second day of the India vs England pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Hardik Pandya sweated hard in the stadium's gym. Pandya posted four videos on his Instagram story, where he could be seen working out with a dumbbell in his hand.

After recovering from a back injury, Pandya returned to international cricket during India's Australia tour last year. He played a couple of match-winning knocks for the Indian cricket team in the white-ball contests. The team management did not include him in the Test squad in an effort to manage his workload.

The selectors named him in the squad for the home series against England, but Hardik Pandya has not played a single Test yet. Although Pandya has not got an opportunity to play, he has been putting in the hard yards at the gym.

Hardik Pandya will be the key to India's success in the T20Is against England

Hardik Pandya was the Man of the Series in India's 2-1 T20I series win over Australia

It seems like the Indian team management does not wish to risk Hardik Pandya's fitness in the Test series. India will host the T20 World Cup this year and Pandya will be crucial for India's chances to win the title. Besides, the other all-rounders have done an exceptional job for India in the game's most extended format.

While Hardik Pandya has warmed the benches in the Test series against England, he will likely play all the eight white-ball fixtures versus the English side. After the Test series, India and England will play five T20Is in Ahmedabad. Following that, they will battle in three ODIs at Pune.

Hardik Pandya performed brilliantly with the bat during the Australian tour. The fans will expect a similar performance from the all-rounder in the England series.