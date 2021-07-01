Watch: Mayank Agarwal's 'water-falling in love' experience

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal enjoyed a refreshing day out in the UK ahead of the much-awaited Test series against England.

The 30-year-old posted a couple of photos and a video of himself at St Nectan's Kieve waterfall in north Cornwall on Thursday.

In the clip, Mayank Agarwal can be seen sitting under the sixty-foot waterfall as it inundates him completely. He also gave a witty caption to the post, calling his experience 'water-falling in love'.

You can watch the video in the second slide of this post:

After India's World Test Championship (WTC) campaign came a cropper against New Zealand in Southampton, the players have been given a 20-day break from cricket and the grueling bubble life to spend time with their families.

All players will assemble in Durham on July 14 to prepare for the Pataudi Trophy before traveling to Nottingham for their first match.

Will Mayank Agarwal replace Shubman Gill in the England Test series?

KL Rahul or Mayank Agarwal likely to open with Rohit Sharma in the first Test against England. (Source - Cricbuzz) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 30, 2021

Shubman Gill, India's designated opening batter for the last two series and the WTC final, is almost certain to miss at least the first few games of the England Test series. The 21-year-old has reportedly aggravated a strain in his shin which will take weeks to get better.

Gill's absence, therefore, opens the gate for Mayank Agarwal, who hasn't played an international game since the Gabba Test, where he batted in the middle-order.

With KL Rahul's technique against the new ball still under doubt, Mayank Agarwal seems the frontrunner to walk alongside Rohit Sharma in Nottingham. The right-hander has played 14 Tests, scoring over 1050 runs at an average of 45.74.

However, this is still Mayank Agarwal's first tour to England, and it is safe to assume that the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad will present the opener with his most difficult batting assignment so far.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar