Watch: Rishabh Pant sweats hard at Narendra Modi Stadium before 4th Test 

Team India won the pink-ball Test against England inside two days, but Rishabh Pant has decided against spending the three days off the field. The Indian wicket-keeper ran hard at the Narendra Modi Stadium outfield to maintain his excellent shape for the hectic 2021 season.

Rishabh Pant posted a video on his Instagram story, where he can be seen running quickly in the outfield area.

"Don't rest on past. Make future happen," Rishabh Pant captioned the video.

Rishabh Pant gained weight during the COVID-19 lockdown and a few cricket experts even questioned his fitness levels during IPL 2020. However, Pant has silenced his doubters by spending hours at the gym and putting in the hard work.

The fact that Pant came out to burn a few calories at the Narendra Modi Stadium highlights Rishabh Pant's dedication. This commitment has helped him achieve more success as a batsman and a wicket-keeper.

The Indian cricket team preferred Wriddhiman Saha as their number one glovesmen in testing conditions. While many believed Rishabh Pant could bat better than Saha, the same fans did not feel Pant could keep the wickets as well his senior. Pant has now cemented his spot in the team by taking some incredible catches behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant is yet to score a Test hundred at home

Rishabh Pant has scored four half-centuries in Tests on home soil. (Image credit: BCCI)

Rishabh Pant has impressed fans with his batting and wicket-keeping in the series against England. Team India has already taken an unassailable lead in this series. However, they need to avoid losing in the final Test to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final. Rishabh Pant will be looking to put on a good performance in the final Test and book India's ticket to the finale.

Pant has never scored a Test hundred in India. He has three nineties to his name on home soil. It will be interesting to see if he can finally touch the three-figure mark in Ahmedabad.