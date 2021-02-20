Watch: Team India's net practice session at the incredible Motera Stadium

Team India will lock horns with England in a day-night Test starting this Wednesday at the Motera Stadium. The match will be the first international game at the newly rebuilt arena. Ahead of the pink-ball Test, Team India had a net session in Ahmedabad.

The new Motera Stadium's design and structure have impressed cricket fans all over the world. Cricketers from both teams have appreciated the 1,10,000 seating capacity stadium. Apart from the size, the cricket venue also boasts much better training facilities than most other stadiums.

BCCI shared a video on Twitter today, in which the fans could see Team India's net practice. The incredible view of the Motera Stadium earned praise from the cricket universe on social media.

The Motera Stadium will host seven matches between Team India and England in the next few weeks. The two teams will first lock horns in a day-night Test from February 24 to 28. The final Test of this series will be a red-ball affair in Ahmedabad from March 4 to 8. The five India vs England T20Is will also take place at the Motera Stadium.

Can Team India make a winning start at the Motera Stadium?

Team India needs to win against England to progress to the ICC World Test Championship final

Team India will be keen to make a winning start at the world's largest cricket stadium. As mentioned ahead, the Motera Stadium will play host to the final two Tests of this tour. If Team India loses either of the two games, Virat Kohli's men will lose the opportunity to compete in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Even a 2-1 result will do the job for Team India. However, the home side needs to ensure England does not win a Test in Ahmedabad.