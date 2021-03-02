"We are not looking for a draw"- Ajinkya Rahane

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has proclaimed that the hosts will not be content with a draw in the fourth Test against England. Rahane said the team has always looked to win every Test and this match will be no different.

Ahmedabad will host the final Test of the 4-match series on March 4.

A berth in the inaugural World Test Championship final is on the line for India and a draw will be enough to secure it.

However, addressing a press conference before the Test, Rahane said winning the Test and taking the series 3-1 is the team's foremost priority at the moment.

"We always look to win the Test match. We are not looking for a draw. All of us, we always look to win and this Test match is no different... This Test match is really important. We are first focussing on it and then on getting that spot in the World Test Championship final. But for that, we will have to follow a process and play some good cricket. We are not taking England lightly at all. We know how important this game is and this means a lot to us," said Ajinkya Rahane.

England are already out of contention for the WTC final. But if they beat India in Ahmedabad, it will allow their arch-rivals Australia to move ahead and meet New Zealand in the final.

Winning the World Test Championship final is equal to the World Cup: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane in action

Before the third Test, pacer Ishant Sharma was asked what the WTC meant to him. The 32-year-old had replied that being a Test specialist, winning the championship would be equal to winning the World Cup for him.

When asked about the same, Ajinkya Rahane agreed with Ishant Sharma and echoed his views. However, the vice-captain also reiterated that the team will only cross that bridge when it comes to it.

"Absolutely, he (Ishant Sharma) was spot on in what he said. Winning the World Test Championship final is equal to the World Cup and we are all focussing on that. But having said, the focus now is to play the 4th Test match and then think about it. It's completely different conditions there we are not too worried about it right now. It's the first time we are having the World Test Championship. Right now we are thinking about this Test match. Then when we go to England we will think about it," said Ajinkya Rahane.

The almost two-year long WTC will culminate on June 18 at Lord's in England.