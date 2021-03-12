We need to tick all the boxes going into the World Cup - Shreyas Iyer on India’s ‘explosive’ batting approach 

Team India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has said that Team India will not abandon their aggressive approach with the bat, despite the tactic backfiring in the first T20I. He reasoned that India need to experiment to figure out what works best for them ahead of the World Cup later this year.

After being sent into bat first, India crumbled to 20 for 3 in the first five overs. KL Rahul, captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan all perished cheaply, going for expansive strokes. The approach was in sync with Kohli’s statement that India’s batting will henceforth be more ‘explosive’ in T20Is.

While the results were not there for the showing in the first T20I, Shreyas Iyer said that there was no reason for India to alter their bold approach. Speaking at a press-conference following India’s eight-wicket defeat, the 26-year-old said in this regard:

“It (our batting approach) will definitely not change. If you see the batting lineup that we have and the power-hitters down the line, we really don’t have to change anything, to be honest. We have come with a plan, and we need to execute it as much as possible."

Shreyas Iyer continued:

“Going into the World Cup, we need to see to it that we have ticked all the boxes. We have to try as much as possible. This is a five-match game, so it is the perfect time for us try different stuff and see whatever suits us.”

Shreyas Iyer plays a lone hand for India with the bat

Even as most of the Indian batters struggled in the first T20I, Shreyas Iyer played a lone hand for the hosts, scoring a fluent 67 off 48 balls. The striking feature of his innings was the manner in which he pierced the gaps and found the boundaries.

Shreyas Iyer hit eight fours and a six during his stay at the crease. His knock of 67 comprised more than half of his team's total of 124.

Praising Shreyas Iyer for his innings at the post-match conference, captain Virat Kohli said:

“Shreyas showed how to use the crease and ride the bounce. We didn't spend enough time assessing; Shreyas did, but we had lost too many wickets to get to 150-160. Part of international cricket, you have ups and downs.”

The second T20I of the five-match series will be played in Ahmedabad on March 14.