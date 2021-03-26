"Ye dukh kahe khatam nahi hota!"- Twitterati heartbroken as Virat Kohli misses century again

Virat Kohli's wait for his next international century continues as he has yet again been dismissed despite looking good to reach the three-figure mark. England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has proved to be a real nemesis for the Indian skipper after dismissing Kohli once again, this time caught behind for 66.

India were already two wickets down by the time the 32-year-old settled down. Kohli was able to consolidate the Indian innings alongside KL Rahul to prevent a potential batting collapse.

Fans on Twitter react to Virat Kohli missing out on another hundred

Fans on Twitter couldn't believe that Virat Kohli missed out on a hundred twice in two innings. They felt he was in ominous touch and was hardly troubled by the England bowlers. Sadly, they will need to wait a bit longer to see the ace batsman bring up the milestone.

Despite expressing their disappointment, fans also hailed Virat Kohli for playing yet another impactful ODI innings.

Here is what they had to say:

In last 11 ODI innings, Virat Kohli has 7 fifty plus scores but hundred is staying from King. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting only has more than 10,000 runs at number 3 in ODI - the numbers of Kohli is mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/5aoLtl8Xga — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

The wait for Virat Kohli hundred continues, Adil Rashid once again gets the Indian captain, he made 66 runs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

This is 9th time Adil Rashid got Virat Kohli in International cricket. #INDvENG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

#ViratKohli since December, 2019 in international cricket



Innings - 43

Runs - 1639

Average - 44.3

50s - 17

𝟭𝟬𝟬𝘀 - 𝟬#INDvENG — Phaneendra M (@phani_mudila) March 26, 2021

Virat Kohli's wait for the 71st reminds me of Sachin Tendulkar's wait for the 100th. #INDvENG — Gladiator (@johnsmithMA) March 26, 2021

Virat Kohli's



Last 4 ODI Innings



89 vs AUS

63 vs AUS

56 vs ENG

66 vs ENG#INDvENG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 26, 2021

Most dismissals by Adil Rashid in International cricket:-



9: Virat Kohli

7: Steven Smith

7: Marcus Stoinis

6: Aaron Finch#INDvENG — ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 (@ComeOn_Sports) March 26, 2021

The pitch for the second ODI initially helped the England pacers with some lateral movement and bounce on offer. This made Virat Kohli's presence at the crease that much crucial for the hosts. From 37-2, Kohli and Rahul joined forces to add a stupendous 121 runs for the third wicket.

Virat Kohli's wicket unfortunately came against the run of play as the hosts were set to explode and post a total in excess of 300.

That is, however, still possible if the likes of Rishabh Pant and the Pandya brothers can turn it on in the last few overs. Rahul will also be the key since he is the set batsman and will need to stay at the crease for as long as possible.