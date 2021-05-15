"Bhuvneshwar Kumar just doesn't want to play Test cricket anymore" - Source close to the pacer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exclusion from the Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-Test series against England came as a surprise to many. However, those in the know of things say that the pacer has lost the 'drive' to play the longest format and now prefers only T20 cricket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played a Test against South Africa in January 2018. Although a spate of injuries kept him out of the next many Tests, the England tour seemed like a tailor-made opportunity for his return to the red-ball fold.

A source acquainted with Kumar admitted the same to the Times of India. The source also added that the 31-year-old doesn't even have any hunger left for ODI cricket and just wants to focus on the "next T20 opportunities", especially the World T20 later this year.

"[Bhuvneshwar Kumar is] focusing on the next T20 opportunities coming up...Bhuvneshwar just doesn't want to play Test cricket anymore. That drive has gone missing. To be honest, the selectors don't even see Bhuvi hungry for 10 overs, forget Test cricket. It's Team India's loss no doubt, because if one bowler should have made it to England, it should have been him," said the source.

Tough fight last night, but what a fantastic win for us. Winning the match and the series, splendid feeling. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5qgu2wg7QK — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) March 29, 2021

Kumar recently made a rousing international comeback during the white-ball series between India and England. In three ODIs, he picked up six wickets at an average of 22.90 before taking four scalps in five T20Is at 28.75. He didn't bowl much in IPL 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad before a minor injury kept him out of the last few matches of the now-postponed tournament.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record in England

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's omission was surprising because of his impressive bowling record in the swing-friendly conditions in England.

During the 2014 tour, he picked up 19 wickets from five games - the most by any Indian in a series on English soil. His efforts included a career-best 6/82 at Lord's that led India to their only victory in the series.

Although India have enough pacers in their ranks, it remains to be seen if any of them can have a similar impact in the upcoming Tests in England.

