"Pujara and Rahane have not only scored runs in home conditions but also in away conditions for India", Pragyan Ojha backs India's out of favour batters

India's middle-order has come under fire recently with their two dependable stalwarts, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, both struggling for form and runs.

This trend continued in India's first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. Both experienced batters failed to come good in tricky situations for their side. India were dragged out of a hole by Shreyas Iyer's swashbuckling century in the first innings. But concerns over Pujara and Rahane's place in the side loom large over the Indian management.

In a discussion with Cricbuzz, Pragyan Ojha opted to back the two experienced players in the side. He suggested that they should be backed, keeping in mind that India will tour South Africa next month.

Here's what the former cricketer had to say:

"Pujara and Rahane have not only scored runs in home conditions but also in away conditions for India. India's next tour is to South Africa and they will want some experience in that lineup. It's easy to understand the challenge for the Indian team. Having said that, the decision for the Indian management is quite challenging."

Sportsgully @thesportsgully

#INDvNZ Rahane & Pujara's performance in Tests in 2021 🏏 Rahane & Pujara's performance in Tests in 2021 🏏#INDvNZ https://t.co/QTsQ6l44F7

India will need to handle the transition phase carefully, reckons Pragyan Ojha

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL

5️⃣0️⃣ in the second 😎



Shreyas Iyer has arrived onto Test Cricket!



📸- 💯 in the first innings. 🔥5️⃣0️⃣ in the second 😎Shreyas Iyer has arrived onto Test Cricket!📸- @BCCI 💯 in the first innings. 🔥5️⃣0️⃣ in the second 😎Shreyas Iyer has arrived onto Test Cricket! 📸- @BCCI https://t.co/KQKD97EYzk

There is little doubt that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been pillars of the Indian batting order over the last decade. However, the fans are starting to believe that time is running out for the two batters.

The frustration inches closer to boiling point every time they fail to create any sort of impact with the bat. With Shreyas Iyer's sparkling debut in the first Test, the Indian team will have some key decisions to make for the foreseeable future.

Former Indian cricketer Pragya Ojha has backed the two stalwarts to come good. He wants them to be an integral part of the team, especially ahead of the upcoming tour to South Africa. Here's what Ojha had to say:

"If you look at the way Pujara batted in England recently and also ask why is Rahane getting so much cushion? It is because he has performed in overseas conditions."

The long rope given to Rahane has raised some eyebrows. But Ojha believes that a player of his experience could be vital for the Indian team in South Africa. Ojha was open to getting in new faces. But the former spinner opined that the transition of players will have to be handled very carefully by the Indian team management. He said:

"When you go to South Africa, you need these experienced batters to rely on. You can't go with a fresh-looking middle order. India can play one young player in Shreyas Iyer but they need to have a good blend of youth and experience in the side. They don't want to be in a situation where they have to rely on a young middle order. The transition phase will need to be handled carefully."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With India's tour of South Africa starting next month, it looks like the Indian side will continue to back their two experienced heads in the dugout. However, we might be seeing the last of either batter if they fail to make an impression in that series.

Edited by Aditya Singh