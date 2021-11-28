"It is going to be very difficult for the New Zealand batters," reckons Pragyan Ojha as India need 9 wickets to win on Day 5

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha has opined that New Zealand will have a mountain to climb on the final day of the first Test against India. The Kiwis find themselves in a spot of bother, requiring 280 runs to win on a sluggish track with nine wickets in hand to save the Test match.

With a lead of 49 to begin their second innings, India managed to pull off a reasonable fightback after tottering at 51/5. Led by half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha and contributions from Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, the hosts managed to set a target of 284.

Ashwin then went on to bag a key early breakthrough for India, sending New Zealand opener Will Young back to the hut in the third over.

Discussing India's chances of a win on the final day in a chat with Cricbuzz, Pragyan Ojha believes the Blackcaps have a sizable task ahead of them. The former spinner also hinted at why India's spinners tend to stand out with their performances. Here's what Ojha had to say:

"It is going to be very difficult for the New Zealand batters. The Indian spinners will bowl tight lines and will not offer any room. The Indian spinners managed to keep things tight when things weren't going their way in previous sessions. That's the reason they stand out so often."

"Contributions from Saha, Ashwin, Axar will be remembered" - Pragyan Ojha on the Indian lower-order chipping in with some runs

Gone are the days when the Indian tail would bundle up in a matter of a couple of overs without adding any significant runs with the bat. Recently, India have had some telling contributions from their tailenders that have helped them win crucial matches.

This trend has been evident, especially in home conditions. Pragyan Ojha was of the belief that these little contributions with the bat towards the end of the line-up go a long way in helping India win the game.

That is exactly what the Indian lower-order did on Day 4 in Kanpur. Iyer (65) and Saha (61 not out), alongside Ashwin (32) and Axar Patel (28), managed to wag until the end and lead India to safe harbors at the end of Day Four.

Ojha suggested that those brisk partnerships towards the end will prove to be the difference at the end of the game.

"In home conditions, India haven't had the issue of the tail not chipping in with some runs. These small contributions go a long way in winning the game. Contributions from Saha, Ashwin and Axar will be remembered. They were the difference makers."

As things stand, India will fancy their chances of taking a one-nil lead in the series. On a Day Five pitch with some wear-and-tear, the Indian spinners will be confident of getting the job done in Kanpur.

