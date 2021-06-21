IND v NZ memes, WTC Final: Top 10 funny memes from Day 3

Unlike the first two days of the WTC Final, fans got to witness plenty of action in all three sessions of the third day of the battle between India and New Zealand.

The Blackcaps began Day 3 of the WTC Final by dismissing Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his overnight score of 44 runs. Soon, the other Indian batsmen lost their wickets to the Kiwi pacers as India collapsed from 146/3 to 217 all out.

Kyle Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul for the Kiwis, while Neil Wagner and Trent Boult bagged two wickets each.

New Zealand's openers started their first innings well as Tom Latham and Devon Conway stitched an opening stand of 70 runs in 34.2 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin provided India with their first breakthrough by sending Latham back to the dressing room, but Conway completed his half-century.

It seemed Conway would remain unbeaten in the middle with captain Kane Williamson until the end of the day's play. However, Ishant Sharma broke the partnership by scalping Conway's wicket. He bowled a full delivery down the leg side which was flicked uppishly by the Kiwi batter towards mid-on fielder Mohammed Shami.

Soon, bad light interrupted the proceedings, and Ishant's over proved to be the final one of the WTC Final's third day. At the moment, New Zealand seem to have the upper hand as the Blackcaps trail by 116 runs with eight wickets in hand. Seasoned pro Ross Taylor has joined captain Williamson in the middle.

Best memes from Day 3 of the WTC Final

Fans enjoyed their Sunday with a fantastic day of Test cricket, and quite a few of them were active on social media during the third day of the WTC Final. Here are the top ten social media memes from Day 3 of the India vs New Zealand game.

In #WTCFinal whenever India starts to play good, Rain & Bad light be like :- pic.twitter.com/ToESlKDwuo — 🇵🇹Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFE😷)🇵🇹 (@iskarthi_) June 20, 2021

