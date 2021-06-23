IND v NZ memes, WTC Final: Top 10 funny memes from Day 6

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural WTC final to become the first-ever ICC World Test Champions. The Black Caps dominated the Indian cricket team on the reserve day of the WTC final and clinched the trophy in Southampton.

India had an opportunity to put pressure on New Zealand by batting well in the second innings. However, none of the Indian batsmen could put together a big knock. Overnight batsmen Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara departed to the pavilion early while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane soon lost his wicket to Trent Boult.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja stitched up a decent partnership in the middle. The two left-handers added 39 runs for the sixth wicket before Neil Wagner sent Jadeja back to the dressing room.

After Pant lost his wicket because of a bad shot, the Indian lower-order collapsed. New Zealand received a 139-run target to win the first WTC final. Although Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Kiwi openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham before the team touched 50, an unbeaten 96-run partnership between Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand win by eight wickets.

Williamson scored 52 runs off 89 deliveries while Taylor supported him with an excellent 100-ball knock of 47*. The Indian fielders dropped a few catches on the field that ultimately proved very costly. Unfortunately, Virat Kohli's men could not even pull off a draw in Southampton.

Best memes from Day 6 of the WTC final

Social media was abuzz during the reserve day of the ICC World Test Championship final. Indian fans were left disappointed while the New Zealand cricket team fans had a day to remember. Here are some of the top memes from the final day of the 2-year-long ICC World Test Championship tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar