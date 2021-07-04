"Is it really like a B-grade team?" - Aakash Chopra on Arjuna Ranatunga's comments about the Indian side that has gone to SL

Aakash Chopra has questioned Arjuna Ranatunga's recent comments about India having sent a second-string side on their tour of Sri Lanka.

Team India under Shikhar Dhawan's leadership will play six limited-overs internationals, three ODIs and as many T20Is, on their trip to the island nation. Arjuna Ranatunga recently said that India sending a second-string team is an insult to Sri Lankan cricket.

Arjuna Ranatunga said the second string Indian team coming to Sri Lanka is an insult on Sri Lankan cricket. The current administration needs to be blamed for agreeing to play with India due to television marketing needs. (To Press). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that some of the prominent names are missing from the Indian team that has traveled to Sri Lanka. However, he questioned if it really lacks quality:

"It is absolutely right that it is not the main team, the likes of Bumrah, Shami, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are not there. But is it really like a B-grade team?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Indian team likely to be fielded might even be more experienced than their opponents. Aakash Chopra said:

"India's probable ODI XI has played 471 ODIs in total, of course, this is not the first team. When Sri Lanka picks the team, it will be interesting to see how many matches in all they have played. When you try to match experience to experience, it will be a very exciting exercise."

Sri Lanka Cricket issues a statement saying that that the touring Indian white-ball side is a 'strong squad'.



The statement comes hours after Arjuna Ranatunga lashing out at SLC for hosting a 'second string' Indian side. @sportstarweb#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/gZQMRkV1f3 — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) July 2, 2021

Aakash Chopra pointed it would have been practically impossible for a full-fledged Indian team to play a series in Sri Lanka and then the Tests against England after serving their quarantine period. He added that the only other option before the BCCI would have been not to send a team at all.

"Sri Lanka will have to look inwards as well" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Sri Lanka have had a harrowing time in England

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Sri Lanka will have to reflect on their cricket as well, which seems to be in the doldrums at the moment. He said:

"Sri Lanka will have to look inwards as well. Let's be honest, Afghanistan doesn't have to play the World T20 qualifiers, you have to. This is a reality. The truth is that Sri Lankan cricket is really struggling at the moment, even if you look at the England numbers now."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that Sri Lanka still needs to qualify for the upcoming T20 World Cup, while a relatively newer cricketing nation like Afghanistan have made the grade. Aakash Chopra observed:

"There is a possibility they may not qualify for the T20 World Cup, that they do not come in the main draw at all. You may not be there in the Super 12. That is also a reality and Afghanistan is already there."

Sri Lanka are not one of the eight teams that have gained a direct entry into the main draw of the T20 World Cup. They will have to play qualifiers ahead of the tournament, from where the top four teams will join the eight already qualified sides for the main stage of the tournament.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava